Too big for the museum: Claes Oldenburg

A Pop Art sculptor who doesn't like labels: Claes Oldenburg, who turns 90 on January 28, made a name for himself through enormous, colorful sculptures of everyday objects.

  • Aasee in Münster (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Ossinger)

    Pop artist Claes Oldenburg in Germany

    'Pool Balls' (1977) in Munster

    Claes Oldenburg installed three giant billiard balls in a lakeside park in Munster in 1977. Made of concrete, they are 3.5 meters (11.5 feet) in diameter. It was the first work he did together with his wife, the art historian Coosje van Bruggen. The idea was to bring art directly to people, bypassing museums.

  • Pickaxe sculpture beside the river (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Zucchi)

    Pop artist Claes Oldenburg in Germany

    'Spitzhacke' (1982) in Kassel

    At Documenta 7 in Kassel, Oldenburg rammed a huge pickaxe into the ground on the banks of the Fulda River. Oldenburg came up with the motif because the pickaxe was used throughout the city after the Second World War to remove the rubble and rebuild the city, which had been left in ruins.

  • Oldenburg Garden Hose sculpture (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Haid)

    Pop artist Claes Oldenburg in Germany

    'Garden Hose' (1983) in Freiburg im Breisgau

    An artificial water spigot nearly 11 meters high, encircled by the larger-than-life red garden hose connected to it, is located in Freiburg im Breisgau. Here, too, the husband-wife artist couple of Oldenburg and van Bruggen explored the site before selecting an appropriate object for the sculpture. As allotment gardens had previously been located in the park, the pair chose a garden hose.

  • View from the ground up of a collar and tie sculpture (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

    Pop artist Claes Oldenburg in Germany

    'Inverted Collar and Tie' (1994) in Frankfurt am Main

    In the middle of Frankfurt's banking district stands the almost 12-meter-high sculpture made of fiberglass. It shows a tie and collar, representing the business apparel of the city's bankers and hedge fund managers, turned on its head. In this way, the artwork almost appears to be a harbinger of the 2007 financial crisis.

  • A bundle of belongings in a public square (picture-alliance/akg-images/J. Schilgen)

    Pop artist Claes Oldenburg in Germany

    'Houseball' (1997) in Berlin

    Oldenburg set up an 11-meter-tall bundle covered in knotted rope in Berlin. The bundle, woven through with oversized furnishings, symbolizes the belongings of Bohemian immigrants who had fled in the early 18th century because of their faith. They landed in Berlin and built the Bohemian Bethlehem Church. The sculpture stands on the site of the former church, which was demolished in 1963.

  • An ice cream cone atop a city building (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

    Pop artist Claes Oldenburg in Germany

    'Dropped Cone' (2001) in Cologne

    An overturned ice cream cone on the roof of a shopping arcade is one of Oldenburg's favorite works of art. It is inspired by the two towers of Cologne Cathedral, which shape the cityscape. When asked whether the sculpture could be understood as a heavenly sign, he told the local newspaper, the "Kölner Stadtanzeiger" in an interview: "Yes, it is like ice falling from the sky and landing there."

    Author: Kristina Reymann-Schneider (ct)


Associated with the Pop Art movement, Claes Oldenburg however doesn't like labels. He is an artist for all, making art for everyone. Art that doesn't belong in museums, but which is out in the open, in the middle of cities, for everyone to see.

His enormous sculptures are in public places across the US and Europe. Many are at least 10 meters (32 feet) high, recreating everyday objects that we all know well: a tube of lipstick or a pack of ice, a pocket knife or a garden hose. The objects, while mundane, are not selected arbitrarily.

Referencing the location on which the sculpture stands, Oldenburg's late work often revisits stories from the past, as in Freiburg im Breisgau. The Stühlinger Park, where his sculpture of a garden hose stands today, was previously used for allotment gardens. Today, there is no reminder of it outside of Oldenburg's oversized sculpture representing the object essential for gardening.

It is one of many sculptures that Oldenburg created together with his second wife, the Dutch sculptor and art historian Coosje van Bruggen. Their first joint work, "Pool Balls," three concrete billiard balls, is located in Munster, Germany.

 A police reporter becomes an artist

Born on January 28, 1929 in Stockholm, Sweden, Oldenburg's father was a diplomat and his mother an opera singer. In 1936, the family moved to the USA.

Sculpture of a tie and collar upside down in front of skyscraper (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pilick)

Capturing the right angle of the 'Collar and Tie' sculpture is no easy feat

Claes Oldenburg did not initially aspire to a career as an artist. He studied English literature before becoming a police reporter at the City News Bureau of Chicago. After being promoted to the editorial staff, the artist did a 180-degree shift: He didn't want to grow stale behind a desk.

'The Store,' his modern art shop

In 1956, he moved to New York, then a Mecca for contemporary artists. There he opened "The Store," a combined studio and gallery where he exhibited replicas of consumer goods and everyday objects made out of plaster or papier-mache.

He collected the raw material for his sculptures on the streets of New York and, in keeping with the spirit of the times, he organized art happenings and performance art events. The young artists of the era wanted to turn the art world upside down with their performances, which Oldenburg himself later described as torturous for all involved — both the artists and the public, he said in an interview with the German weekly Die Zeit.

Soft sculptures and large exhibitions

After just a few years, the Big Apple no longer sufficed as a source of inspiration; Oldenburg uprooted to Los Angeles. His artworks really grew puffy there, as he began to create "soft sculptures": huge hamburgers, fries and pieces of cake as big and soft as sofas.

Food was not his only inspiration. His early works also included a crumpled toilet seat and soft vinyl light switches. With his art well-received by collectors and exhibition organizers, by the end of 1960, he was allowed to exhibit at the MoMA in New York; a few years earlier, he had already presented his works at the Venice Biennale.

Claes Oldenburg beside a sculpture (picture alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser)

The artist, seen here in 2012 at an exhibition of his work at Cologne's Museum Ludwig

Art for the city — not for the museum

Beginning in 1977, Oldenburg worked together with his wife Coosje van Bruggen and they shifted to other materials. Instead of soft fabrics, he began to use steel, concrete and hard plastics. The sculptures likewise grew in size; their sheer dimensions prevented them from being shown in museums.

That, too, was a conscious decision on Oldenburg's part. As he wrote: "I don't like art that sits on its butt in a museum."

 

