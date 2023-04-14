  1. Skip to content
Image: RBB

Polish Women’s Struggle - Fighting for Abortion Rights

14 minutes ago

For years, Poland has upheld one of Europe’s strictest abortion laws. Devout Catholics often favor the restrictive regulations, whereas pro-choice activists unite to support pregnant women in need.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Q3rl

The country is divided.

Image: RBB

Iza was one of five women in Poland who died after doctors refused to terminate their pregnancies. Poland’s restrictive abortion law deters doctors and disempowers women, exposing them to high health risks. Many Polish women have taken their outrage to the streets to protest. Others organize help for pregnant women in need. Justyna Wydrzyńska has been on trial for months, after providing a pregnant woman with an abortion pill. The "Abortion Dream Team” activist could face up to three years in prison.

Image: RBB

Anna Powidel, a mother of seven, supports the strict abortion laws. A devout Catholic, she believes every life must be preserved, regardless of whether it is conceived through rape or incest, or whether the child is critically ill or incapable of survival. She gives workshops to encourage women with difficult pregnancies. Giving birth at any price?

 

Image: RBB

Reporters Magdalena Dercz and Maren Schibilsky accompany Justyna Wydrzyńska and Anna Powidel, two utterly different women on opposing sides of the abortion dispute. They also visit Iza's sister-in-law, who is suing the doctors allegedly responsible for Iza's death. "No more deaths!" - is written on Iza's gravestone.
 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 17.04.2023 – 18:15 UTC
MON 17.04.2023 – 23:30 UTC
TUE 18.04.2023 – 03:30 UTC
TUE 18.04.2023 – 09:15 UTC
TUE 18.04.2023 – 12:30 UTC
TUE 18.04.2023 – 21:30 UTC
WED 19.04.2023 – 07:30 UTC
WED 19.04.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

TUE 18.04.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 19.04.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Ruslama Danilkina is seen in the park

Ukraine war:' I wanted to do something to help my country'

Conflicts6 hours ago
