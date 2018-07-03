Polish Supreme Court's top judge defies judicial reforms

Poland's Supreme Court chief justice came to work on Wednesday, in defiance of a new retirement age law passed by the right-wing PiS government as part of a series of judicial reforms.

Several thousand people greeted Chief Justice Malgorzata Gersdorf as she made her way into the Supreme Court building in Warsaw.

Thousands of people had gathered there the night before to protest the Law and Justice (PiS) party's reform, which came into effect at midnight. The reform lowers the retirement age for judges from 70 to 65.

Of the court's 76 judges, 27 are affected by the new law, and the reform could effectively cut short their six-year terms and allow the government to stack the body in their favor.

Read more: Poland and the EU... It's complicated

Watch video 00:27 Now live 00:27 mins. Poles protest forced retirement of judges

'Purge' of judicial backstop

Gersdorf said the reform was a "purge of the Supreme Court conducted under the guise of retirement reform."

The 66-year-old has refused to comply with the reforms that require her to step down immediately, cutting short her tenure slated to end in 2020.

Gersdorf had told DW on Tuesday that she had no intention of leaving her post before the end of her term under the constitution.

"The constitution guarantees me this venerable post for six years, and I see no reason why I should file a petition with the executive branch about it," she said.

Gersdorf said that she would "go on vacation" after her appearance at work on Wednesday and that she had named Jozef Iwulski as a temporary replacement during her absence.

Presidential aide Pawel Mucha dismissed Gersdorf's remarks and told reporters Gersdorf was "going into retirement in accordance with the law," and insisted the Supreme Court was now "headed by Judge Jozef Iwulski," who was chosen by the president.

Thousands of people gathered outside the Supreme Court to protest the controversial retirement age reform

Poland asks for respect

Responding to criticism over the reforms, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the European Parliament on Wednesday that EU states have the "right" to create their own legal systems.

The European Commission launched legal action against Poland over the reform on Monday, which could eventually see some of Poland's privileges as an EU member suspended.

"Respecting national identities is part of the trust that must be built in the EU," Morawiecki said. "Every country has a right to set up its legal system in line with its own traditions."

PiS says judges are in for a 'disastrous defeat'

In a joint statement on Tuesday, Poland's three biggest opposition parties had called for the protests across the country. Legendary anti-Communist dissident Lech Walesa is among the leaders of the movement protesting the reforms.

However, the ruling PiS party says the changes are necessary to jolt the justice system, which they say is controlled by an untouchable "caste" of judges steeped in communist-era mentality. Critics counter that it is PiS which is systematically dismantling any post-Communist institutions designed to rein in government's power and protect democracy.

Borys Budka, a Civic Platform opposition lawmaker said the protests were being called for "to show that there is no agreement for a take over of another independent institution,"

Read more: EU-Poland spat - Juncker and Morawiecki talk judicial reforms and sanctions

PiS party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski told Gazeta Polska that Supreme Court defiance was "doomed to a disastrous defeat."

Since returning to power in 2015, the nationalist PiS has worked to increase its power over the media and the judiciary. The push has led to clashes with other EU members and the central administration in Brussels.

Watch video 01:49 Now live 01:49 mins. Share Former president Lech Walesa joined the protests Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2h17h Former president Lech Walesa joined the protests

law, dj/aw (Reuters, AP, AFP)