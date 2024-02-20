Polish farmers stage produce blockade on Ukraine border

Farmers have blocked Ukrainian produce trucks from entering Poland, claiming unfair competition from cheaper goods.

Polish farmers gathered at the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, blocking the crossing and spilling grain on the tracks in protest against the import of Ukrainian produce.

Farmers are arguing that Ukraine's cheaper goods present unfair competition in the Polish market.

What happened at the protest?

Farmers blocked some 100 roads leading to the Ukrainian border and forcibly opened two Ukrainian railcars at the Medyka crossing.

"A small amount of grain was discovered spilt on the tracks," a spokeswoman for the local police in Medyka told the French AFP news agency.

Protesting farmers also drove their tractors through Gdansk, Krakow and other cities.

"I'm here to get rid of the restrictions introduced by the European Union regarding fallow land, the Green Deal and above all to stop Ukrainian food flowing in," Tomasz Golak, who runs an animal and cereal farm in a nearby village, told AFP.

"This year wheat is selling for half the price it did last year," he added.

