 Police raid far-left squat in Berlin | News | DW | 15.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Police raid far-left squat in Berlin

The squat at Rigaer Strasse 94 was among a total of four properties searched by police in the early hours of Thursday morning. Police were searching for suspects of an attack against a late-night kiosk.

Police operation in Rigaer Strasse, Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

Police in Berlin raided a far-left squat in Rigaer Strasse, in the east of the city, as they searched for evidence for an investigation into dangerous bodily harm.

The police searched a total of four properties in Berlin's Friedrichshain, Kreuzberg and Neukölln neighborhoods.

A police spokesman said 560 officers were deployed in the operation, which launched at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Berlin's police tweeted that during the search, evidence of dangerous bodily harm was recovered. Four suspects were found and identified.

The area around the building at Rigaer Strasse 94 was cordoned off. The search lasted until 7:30 a.m. and ran without incident, a police spokesman said.

According to the office of the public prosecutor, officers were searching for seven suspects in connection with an assault on a late-night kiosk last May. The seven suspects are accused of having injured the shop clerk and of damaging the premises. 

The building at Rigaer Strasse 94 is home to a left-wing housing project, which in the past was already at the center of clashes between members of the Berlin squatter scene and the police.

Rigaer Strasse 94 first became a squat in 1990, shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall, when a group of activists occupied the empty building. Over the years, residents were able to secure lease agreements through negotiations with the city, but after clashes with the owners and a series of legal proceedings, tensions with the police have continued to run high. 

Watch video 04:34
Now live
04:34 mins.

Berlin Friedrichshain – hip district

DW recommends

Berlin leftists at Rigaer 94 win another court battle

The former squat on Rigaer Strasse 94 in Berlin - one of the last such leftist strongholds in Europe - has won another day in court. The owner's lawyer couldn't prove he was entitled to represent the case. (04.02.2017)  

Tension follows violence at leftist residence in Berlin

There is still a fractious atmosphere between the occupants of the leftist housing project Rigaer 94 and the police and Berlin's "law and order" interior minister. Both sides accuse the other of breaking the law. (12.07.2016)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Berlin Friedrichshain – hip district  

Related content

München Razzia bei Vermögensverwalter BlackRock

German police raid BlackRock offices 06.11.2018

BlackRock controls trillions of dollars of assets and has now been caught up in the monumental cum-ex tax scandal. The investment fund's involvement has particular significance for the German government.

Spanien Polizei Entführung Ashya King 01.08.2014

Spanish, French police smash smuggling ring helping Palestinians reach Europe 11.11.2018

A criminal network that helped at least 1,200 Palestinians to claim asylum in Europe has been dismantled. Their victims were charged €8,000 for help to enter Spain via Bolivia in South America.

Mogi Bayat

Top Belgian clubs raided by police in fraud investigation 10.10.2018

Belgian police have raided several of the country's top football clubs as part of an investigation into fraud. Prosecutors said agent Mogi Bayat, the former manager of Sporting Charleroi, had been arrested in his home.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 