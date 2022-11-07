The gang of operatives were detained in Toledo, Ciudad Real, Valencia and Asturias last month but details of the operation only emerged over the weekendImage: GUARDIA CIVIL/REUTERS
Police in Spain seize largest amount of marijuana on record
The Spanish Civil Guard said that it seized well over 30 tons of marijuana. The raids were carried out in the cities of Toledo, Ciudad Real, Valencia and the region of Asturias.
Spanish police have seized what they say is the country's largest ever haul of marijuana.
Police said they confiscated 32 tons of marijuana, worth a street value of at least €64 million ($63.74 million). Spain's Civil Guard added that the bust amounted to the largest amount of marijuana ever found in Spain or internationally.
What do we know about the incident?
Dubbed "Operation Gardens" by law enforcement, police conducted raids on a series of farms and production plants across Spain. Twenty people, nine men and 11 women, between the ages of 20 and 59 were arrested in total.