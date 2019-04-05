Poland: Quadrat design store

A world-traveling designer trained in anthropology and a photographer – whatever these two put their minds to is bound to be an ambitious endeavor. And this shop is the product of just such a duo. Designer Maciek Tyszecki and photographer Piotrek Ksiazek opened their concept store – Quadrat Shop – in Berlin Mitte in 2016.

The store features a sophisticated selection of jewelery, fashion, and interior design products from Polish designers. Maciek Tyszecki returned from an extended stay in Asia in 2015 and at the same time, Piotrek Ksiazek, looking to develop his craft as a photographer, left Kraków, heading westward.

Both had friends in Berlin and each had spent some time in the city – and they had noticed that the works of one of Poland's most prestigious jewelery designers, Anna Orska, was totally absent from the scene. Her clear, edgy, and mysterious designs were the perfect embodiment of what the two were looking for: metropolitan charm paired with quality craftsmanship and a generous wow-factor – and everything made in Poland.

Trailblazers

The minimalist shop also features fashion designers such as Pat Guzik, who, for many years, has been bringing the concept of sustainability to street fashion, and Pani Jurek, who embraces traditional Polish furniture craftsmanship, translating it into contemporary forms.

Maciek Tyszecki and Piotrek Ksiazek cover a wide range of current trends spanning both Poland and the international community, particularly when it comes to fashion. Anyone entering their shop might be puzzled by the fact the Polish design is not already more popular. But things can change – and Quadrat Shop is doing its part to make that happen.

Author: Iris Braun

QUADRAT SHOP

Gormannstr. 23

10119 Berlin-Mitte