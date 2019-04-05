 Poland: Quadrat design store | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 13.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Planet Berlin

Poland: Quadrat design store

Jewelry, fashion and interiors: Maciek Tyszecki and Piotrek Ksiazek bring select Polish design wares to Berlin-Mitte. They rely on superior handwork and novelty appeal.

A world-traveling designer trained in anthropology and a photographer – whatever these two put their minds to is bound to be an ambitious endeavor. And this shop is the product of just such a duo. Designer Maciek Tyszecki and photographer Piotrek Ksiazek opened their concept store – Quadrat Shop – in Berlin Mitte in 2016.

The store features a sophisticated selection of jewelery, fashion, and interior design products from Polish designers. Maciek Tyszecki returned from an extended stay in Asia in 2015 and at the same time, Piotrek Ksiazek, looking to develop his craft as a photographer, left Kraków, heading westward.

Both had friends in Berlin and each had spent some time in the city – and they had noticed that the works of one of Poland's most prestigious jewelery designers, Anna Orska, was totally absent from the scene. Her clear, edgy, and mysterious designs were the perfect embodiment of what the two were looking for: metropolitan charm paired with quality craftsmanship and a generous wow-factor – and everything made in Poland.

Trailblazers

The minimalist shop also features fashion designers such as Pat Guzik, who, for many years, has been bringing the concept of sustainability to street fashion, and Pani Jurek, who embraces traditional Polish furniture craftsmanship, translating it into contemporary forms.

Maciek Tyszecki and Piotrek Ksiazek cover a wide range of current trends spanning both Poland and the international community, particularly when it comes to fashion. Anyone entering their shop might be puzzled by the fact the Polish design is not already more popular. But things can change – and Quadrat Shop is doing its part to make that happen.

Author: Iris Braun

QUADRAT SHOP
Gormannstr. 23
10119 Berlin-Mitte

Related content

DW euromaxx Mary Quant

Fashion designer Mary Quant at London's V&A: #WeWantQuant 05.04.2019

One of the 20th century's top fashion designers, Mary Quant is the "mother of the mini-skirt" and trendsetter extraordinaire. Her influence on modern women's style is in focus at the V&A Museum in London.

Wearable Bauhaus: Fashion by Anne Gorke 15.04.2019

The fashion designer lives and works in Weimar, where Bauhaus got its start. She's about function, not frills. Anne Gorke's designs put her squarely on the side of Bauhaus thinking.

A new trend: Upcycled fashion 02.04.2019

Doodlage in New Dehli makes clothes out of scraps of fabric and second-hand garments. Creative director Kriti Tula dreams up new designs. The company sells its wares in 30 shops and online.

Advertisement

Film

Filmstill mit Leonardo DiCaprio in Pilotenuniform mit Sonnenbrille, umring von lächelnden Stewdardessen (Foto: imago/EntertainmentPictures).

Thrilling con artists' stories adapted into film

They are masters of deception: While no one wants to be the victim of a swindler, their stories are typically fascinating and have inspired many films — such as these.  

Books

Book covers by Murnane, Sarid, Danyi, Melchor, Harwicz und Cixous

6 books highlighted in German literary translation shortlist

The shortlist for Germany's top prize for contemporary literature in translation, the Internationaler Literaturpreis, has been revealed. The list includes giants of world literature as well as fresh new voices.  

Music

Eurovision Song Contest 2019 Kate Miller-Heidke (Getty Images)

Eurovision Song Contest 2019: Our Flop 8

Some songs provoke wildly different reactions — and sometimes it is these very songs that have a good chance of winning. But whom do Rick and Silke award zero points to?  

Arts

Deutschland Ausstellung l OST-BERLIN Die halbe Hauptstadt - Skateboard, Germina (Stadtmuseum Berlin/Oliver Ziebe)

'East Berlin. Half a Capital': Exhibition highlights

Thirty years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the exhibition "East Berlin. Half a Capital" provides insight into everyday life in the GDR.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  