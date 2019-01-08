Poland: Mayor of Gdansk stabbed on stage during charity event

The mayor of the northern Polish city of Gdansk is reported to be in a very serious condition after being stabbed while on stage at an event for the country's most important charity.

Pawel Adamowicz was attacked with a sharp tool during the fundraising finale organized by the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity.

The country's interior minister, Joachim Brudzinski, said Adamowicz was hospitalized in a very serious condition.

He called the stabbing "an act of inexplicable barbarity."

Broadcaster TVN24 says a suspect was detained. Other Polish media reported that a knife was used in the attack.

Read more: Huawei fires employee arrested in Poland on spying charges

Polish broadcaster TVN reported the assailant shouted from the stage that he was imprisoned under the government of Civic Platform, a party to which the mayor formerly belonged.

Peers send their prayers

Gdansk's Mayor Pawel Adamowicz spoke to local residents and collected money for the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity

European Council President Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister who co-founded Civil Platform and is from Gdansk, wrote on Twitter: "Let's all pray for Mayor Adamowicz. Pawel, we are with you."

Polish President Andrzej Duda tweeted that while he and the mayor have had political differences, "today I am unconditionally with him and his loved ones, just as - I hope - all of us compatriots are. I pray for his return to health and full strength."

Read more: Iran summons Polish top envoy over US summit

Adamowicz has been mayor of Gdansk, a Baltic port city, since 1998. He was part of the democratic opposition born in that city under the leadership of Lech Walesa during the 1980s.

As mayor, he is seen as a progressive voice and has supported LGBT rights and tolerance for minorities. He showed solidarity with the Jewish community when the city's synagogue had its windows broken last year, strongly denouncing the vandalism.

mm/jm (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.