ConflictsPhilippines

Philippines military clashes with Muslim rebels in south

20 minutes ago

New fighting between Muslim rebels and government forces threatens to reignite a decades long conflict. Both sides have said they want to maintain peace.

Clashes between Philippine troops and Muslim rebels in a southern village killed at least three government soldiers and four fighters with a Muslim separatist group, both parties reported on Thursday. 

The rebels belonged to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), one of the largest Muslim separatist groups in the southern Philippines. In a 2014 peace pact, the group said it would disarm and abandon plans for cessation in exchange for concessions. 

The Philippines military said the skirmish was the result of a "miscommunication" with MILF rebels, who were seen entering a village on the southern island of Basilan in violation of the 2014 deal.

A MILF solider then opened fire at government troops who approached the rebels, Philippines Brigadier General Domingo Gobway told AFP news agency. 

Drone image of Isabela City, in Basilan province
Fighting returned to the southern island province of Basilan after years of relative calmImage: Sherbien Dacalanio/Pacific Press/picture alliance

Maintaining peace in a volatile area

For decades, the Catholic-majority Philippines has dealt with a Muslim-led separatist uprising in the south that has killed more than 100,000 people.

As part of the 2014 disarmament agreement, the Moro Front was allowed a self-ruled area called the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, a collection of islands in the Muslim-majority southern Philippines.

Government officials and former rebels who now lead the transitional government in the region  have expressed concern over the latest clashes.

On Thursday, MILF authorities and the government said a ceasefire was in force following the skirmish, with deescalation talks planned.

Both sides expressed alarm and disappointment that fighting had broke out again. 

The clashes could threaten the 2014 peace pact, as the region continues to be beset by poverty, loose firearms and private armies.

"We thought there would be no more fighting between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the MILF because of the peace agreement," Basilan representative Mujiv Hataman told the Filipino news outlet Rappler. 

The full disarmament of the Muslim rebels, known as the "decommissioning process" in the 2014 deal, has yet to materialize. It has been faced with continuous delays as rebels complain of failing to receive cash and other incentives from the government.

Clashes between the Philippines military and the Moro front have been a rare occurrence since the peace deal, an International Crisis Group analyst told AFP. 

The deal was widely supported by Western powers, who fear a lawless, Muslim-dominated south could turn into the perfect breeding ground for extremists.

Philippinen | Entwaffnung ehemaliger Kämpfer der Moro Islamic Liberation Front

Former combatants in the Philippines: "I'm no longer afraid."

Former combatants in the Philippines: "I'm no longer afraid."

After decades of armed conflict, some 40,000 combatants on the Philippine island of Mindanao are being disarmed. They belong to the Muslim minority. Former combatants reflect on how things have started to change.
MediaMay 4, 2021
Stadt Marawi auf der südphilippinischen Insel Mindanao

Zero Tolerance — The Philippines: In the sights of IS

Zero Tolerance — The Philippines: In the sights of IS

Is the so-called "Islamic State" aiming to use the Philippines as its bridgehead in Asia? IS took control of the predominantly Muslim city of Marawi in 2017, and it took the Filipino army five months to take it back.
SocietyMay 20, 202042:36 min
Ukrainian soldiers from the 63 brigade were seen leaving the trenches after military training simulating an attack in the trenches for the counteroffensive to recapture Kherson

Ukraine updates: Kyiv says Russia plans to 'ruin' Kherson

Conflicts2 hours ago
