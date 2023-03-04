  1. Skip to content
A policeman inspecting motorists at a checkpoint in the Philippines
The Philippines have seen several attacks on local politicians in recent monthsImage: Basilio Sepe/ZUMA/picture alliance
CrimePhilippines

Philippines: Governor killed in latest politician assault

21 minutes ago

Gunmen have shot dead a provincial governor and five other people in an attack in the Philippines. It is the latest assault on local politicians in the country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OFWa

Six gunmen on Saturday opened fire as a local politician was meeting villagers in the central Philippines, killing the lawmaker, Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, and five of his constituents, police said.

The shooting in the town of Pamplona is the latest in a series of high-profile attacks on local officials.

What do we know about the shooting?

The gunmen, who were reportedly dressed in uniforms similar to those worn by the armed services, opened fire with assault rifles at Degamo's home after alighting from a convoy, local police said.

Following the attack, which occurred as villagers had gathered in front of Degamo's house to seek cash and medical aid, the gunmen fled and later abandoned three SUVs, police said.

Police said they were searching for 10 suspects, including the six gunmen.

Negros Oriental province has a history of violent political rivalries.

Degamo, 56, had recently been declared the rightful winner of the election for the provincial governorship following a recount lost by his local rival, who had previously been proclaimed the victor.

What have government officials said?

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned the mid-morning attack, saying in a statement: "My government will not rest until we have brought the perpetrators of this dastardly and heinous crime to justice."

He said that authorities already had "much information and now have a clear direction on how to proceed to bring to justice those behind this killing."

Degamo's widow, Janice Degamo, who is also the mayor of Pamplona, said in a Facebook video: "Governor Degamo did not deserve that kind of death. He was serving his constituents on a Saturday."  

What have been other attacks targeting politicians?

Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. of southern Lanao del Sur province was wounded and four of his bodyguards killed after gunmen attacked their convoy last month.

Another recent highway ambush killed the vice mayor of the northern town of Aparri, Rommel Alameda, along with five companions.  

President Marcos, who took office in June last year, is facing inherited challenges posed by widespread criminality, decadeslong Muslim and communist rebellions and other security concerns.

tj/fb (AFP, AP)

Biden thanks Scholz for 'profound' German support on Ukraine

Biden thanks Scholz for 'profound' German support on Ukraine

Politics11 hours ago
