Philippine fugitive ex-mayor arrested in Indonesia

Former Mayor Alice Guo is accused of money laundering, human trafficking, and having ties to Chinese organized crime. She has denied the allegations, calling them "malicious."

A former mayor from the Philippines who had been on the run after being accused of money laundering and ties to Chinese mafia has been arrested in Indonesia, authorities in Manila said on Wednesday.

Alice Guo was arrested in Jakarta and is currently in the custody of Indonesian police, the Philippine justice department said in a statement.

Guo is wanted by the Philippine Senate for refusing to appear in a congressional investigation into her alleged criminal activities.

Filipino authorities are working with their Indonesian counterparts for her extradition, officials in Manila said.

What are the charges against Guo?

Guo faces charges of corruption, money laundering, and human trafficking related to a scam uncovered in the Philippine town of Bamban, where she previously served as mayor.

Guo and her co-conspirators are suspected of having laundered criminal proceeds amounting to more than 100 million pesos ($1.8 million, €1.63 million).

According to authorities, a Chinese-run online gambling center liked to Guo forced hundreds of people to run scams under fear of torture.

She is also suspected of faking her identity to run for office. Authorities say her fingerprints match those of a Chinese national, Guo Hua Ping.

Guo claims she is a natural-born Philippine citizen and has labeled the accusations "malicious."

No escape from law, says president

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed Guo's arrest in Indonesia, saying that it was made possible by "the close cooperation between our two governments."

"We're already finalizing the arrangements for the return of Alice Guo sometime today," the president's statement said.

Marcos Jr. also took to social media to say that Filipino authorities will come for all those who "aided in her flight."

He added that an investigation was underway.

