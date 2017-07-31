Belgium’s beloved king

King Philippe of Belgium was born on April 15, 1960 as the eldest son of King Albert II and Queen Paola. Following his studies at the Belgian Royal Military Academy, he obtained his wings as a fighter pilot. In December 1999 he married Mathilde d'Udekem d'Acoz. The couple has four children together. After the abdication of his father on July 21, 2013, Philippe became the seventh king of Belgium.