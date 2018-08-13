Philipp Lahm set to front 2024 European Championship committee

Philipp Lahm, Germany's World Cup winning captain in 2014, will be the head of Germany's organizing committee for the 2024 European Championship, should Germany's bid to host the event be successful.
The 34-year-old former Bayern Munich defender, who retired from football in 2017, has given his commitment to the German Football Association (DFB) that he would take on the role, according to a report in German weekly magazine Kicker.
"As a honorary leader and world champion, I want to continue to take responsibility in football. Such an experience as the European Championship 2024 can inspire the next generation an to do sports," Lahm said in a recent interview with the German Press Agency (DPA).
Germany face competition from Turkey to host the 24-team competition, with the winning nation to be announced on 27 September in Nyon, Switzerland.
mds (DPA)
The German stadiums for Euro 2024
Berlin - Olympic Stadium
Berlin's Olympic Stadium is something of a German Wembley. Originally constructed for the 1936 Olympic Games, it has been the home of current Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin since 1963. The stadium has hosted the final of the German Cup, the DFB Pokal, since 1985 and was also the venue for 2006 World Cup final and 2015 Champions League final.
-
The German stadiums for Euro 2024
Munich - Allianz Arena
It may look like a UFO has landed next to the motorway in Munich but it is in fact the Allianz Arena, home of German giants Bayern Munich since 2005. Its outer scales light up red when Bayern are at home and white when the German national team plays here. Built for the 2006 World Cup, it also hosted the 2012 Champions League final when Bayern were beaten "at home" by Chelsea.
-
The German stadiums for Euro 2024
Dortmund - Signal Iduna Park
Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park, still known by many fans as the Westfalenstadion, is the biggest football stadium in Germany with a total capacity of 81,360 - although this is reduced to "only" 65,851 when the terracing is replaced by seats for European and national team games. During the 2006 World Cup, Germany were beaten in the semifinal here by the eventual winners, Italy.
-
The German stadiums for Euro 2024
Leipzig - Red Bull Arena
Leipzig, the city where the German Football Association was founded in 1900 and home to the first ever German champions, VfB Leipzig, in 1903, is also represented. The new arena was built ahead of the 2006 World Cup inside the bowl of the historic Zentralstadion. In 2010, it was renamed the Red Bull Arena and became the home of the newly-created RB Leipzig.
-
The German stadiums for Euro 2024
Cologne - Rheinenergie Stadion
Built on the foundations of the old Müngersdorfer Stadion, Cologne's new stadium was built for the 2006 World Cup. The four corner pillars light up the night sky. FC Köln's home ground is red, with steep seats and generally a full house. It can hold 46,195 fans. In Cologne's greenbelt, the stadium's not far from the DFB's coaching academy.
-
The German stadiums for Euro 2024
Gelsenkirchen - Veltins-Arena
Schalke's home stadium sits atop a hill in the north of Gelsenkirchen. Now named after a beer producer, it can accommodate 54,740 spectators. Its retractable roof can come into play during bad weather. The arena was a World Cup venue in 2006. It is also used to host other events like concerts, and has hosted the World Team Challenge for the skiing and shooting biathlon for years now.
-
The German stadiums for Euro 2024
Hamburg - Volkspark Stadion
This ground, like so many in Germany, has carried a string of sponsors' names in recent years. But now it's back to its original title, that roughly translates as the People's Park Stadium. The new stadium can hold 51,500 tanks to clever remodeling of the original Volksparkstadion, turning its running track into more seating.
-
The German stadiums for Euro 2024
Frankfurt - Commerzbank Arena
It's no surprise that the 48,000-capacity stadium in Frankfurt made the cut. Germany's financial capital on the Main river already attracts more than its fair share of foreign visitors, and is also the DFB's hometown. Germany's football association is in the process of building a new headquarters near the stadium.
-
The German stadiums for Euro 2024
Düsseldorf - Esprit Arena
Düsseldorf was perhaps the biggest loser in 2006 when the World Cup slots were doled out. Despite a newly-renovated stadium, the city went empty-handed while local rivals Cologne got the nod. The 51,000-capacity ground is a cauldron inside, although it resembles a giant DIY store from without. It's also a good stadium to hide the odd empty seat, the paint job means the stands always appear full.
-
The German stadiums for Euro 2024
Stuttgart- Mercedes-Benz-Arena
If you didn't know who helps keep VfB Stuttgart afloat, the ground's name should provide a big enough clue. The state capital of Baden Württemberg is also Germany's automotive hub, home to Mercedes and to Porsche. This was another World Cup 2006 stadium. Indeed, the German "summer fairy tale" concluded when Jürgen Klinsmann and assistant Joachim Löw's team beat Portugal in the third-place playoff.
Author: Chuck Penfold, Mark Hallam