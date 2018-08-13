Philipp Lahm set to front 2024 European Championship committee

Philipp Lahm, Germany's World Cup winning captain in 2014, will be the head of Germany's organizing committee for the 2024 European Championship, should Germany's bid to host the event be successful.

Read more: Philipp Lahm named honorary captain of Germany

The 34-year-old former Bayern Munich defender, who retired from football in 2017, has given his commitment to the German Football Association (DFB) that he would take on the role, according to a report in German weekly magazine Kicker.

"As a honorary leader and world champion, I want to continue to take responsibility in football. Such an experience as the European Championship 2024 can inspire the next generation an to do sports," Lahm said in a recent interview with the German Press Agency (DPA).

Germany face competition from Turkey to host the 24-team competition, with the winning nation to be announced on 27 September in Nyon, Switzerland.

mds (DPA)