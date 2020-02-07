 Pete Buttigieg suspends presidential campaign | News | DW | 01.03.2020

News

Pete Buttigieg suspends presidential campaign

On the eve of the Super Tuesday primary, Mayor Pete Buttigieg said he will suspend his run for president. Buttigieg had won the Iowa primary, but had disappointing results in the contests that followed.

Pete Buttigieg on the campaign trail

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday that he would suspend his campaign. The announcement comes just two days before Super Tuesday, where 14 states are to hold their primaries.

"Pete is heading back to South Bend and will give a speech tonight suspending his campaign," a campaign aide told Reuters.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had narrowly won the Iowa Caucus, but failed to win the contests that followed, with a disappointing fourth place finish in the most recent primary in South Carolina.

At 38-years-old, Buttigieg was the youngest candidate in the race and a relatively unknown figure in American politics when he announced his bid for president. 

This is a developing story, more to follow…

jcg/rc (AFP, Reuters, AP)

