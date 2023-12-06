Peru's ex-President Alberto Fujimori released from prison

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori has been released from prison after a court restored acontentious 2017 pardon. He had been serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses during his decade in power.

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori was released from prison on Wednesday evening after his pardon was reinstated by a court.

The 85-year-old was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2009 after being convicted for his connection to the deaths of 25 Peruvians by death squads in the 1990s.

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights had requested a delay to Fujimori's release to study the ruling, but this was denied.

What crime was Fujimori convicted of?

Fujimori governed Peru between 1990 and 2000 and was convicted on charges of human rights abuses.

He was accused of ordering the slayings of 25 communist rebels who were a part of the group Shining Path between 1991 and 1992 whilst his government battled the group.

In the first of two massacres Fujimori was said to have plotted happened in 1991 in Lima neighborhood. Hooded soldiers shot and killed 15 residents, including an 8-year-old child, attending a party.

This was followed in 1992 by a covert military squad kidnapping and killing nine students and a professor from the Enrique Guzmán y Valle University also in Lima.

Forensic experts said the victims had been tortured and shot in the back of the head. The squad pretended to an architecture firm and was financed by Fujimori's government.

km/rc (AFP, Reuters)