  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
The Oscars
A destroyed home after Cyclone Yaku
Rain and flooding destroyed homes in northern PeruImage: Jao Yamunaque/AP Photo/picture alliance
CatastrophePeru

Peru: 6 dead after Cyclone Yaku, emergency declared

55 minutes ago

Cyclone Yaku has caused torrential rain and flooding in the north of Peru. It comes as the country deals with months-long protests against the government of President Dina Boluarte.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OYp7

At least six people have died in northern Peru in recent days due to Cyclone Yaku, the National Institute of Civil Defense said on Friday.

The government has declared a state of emergency in the regions of Tumbes, Piura, Cajamarca, Lambayeque, La Libertad, Ancas, which have been hit by torrential rain and flooding.

On Saturday, several rivers overflowed in different parts of the country, damaging crops and homes. At least one bridge also collapsed in Casma, which the regional governor said was the main gateway to northern Peru.

Authorities said 58 people had died since the start of the rainy season, which included other disasters such as mudslides in February.

Workers rebuilding a road over a river
Floods washed away a road in PiuraImage: Sebastian Castaneda/REUTERS

Aid for the northern regions

Authorities are working to deliver emergency aid to the worst-affected regions.

On Saturday, President Dina Boluarte visited Tumbes with other ministers to oversee the delivery of supplies.

She claimed the government did not have the resources to deal with the floods — including motorized pumps and other machinery — because the state had been "abandoned."

A flooded highway after Cyclone Yaku
Flooding caused traffic to stop on the Pan-American North Highway near LambayequeImage: Jao Yamunaque/AP Photo/picture alliance

Boluarte took office in December after Congress voted to impeach former President Pedro Castillo.

Since then, the country has been rocked by large anti-government protests in support of Castillo, particularly in the south of the country where highways and airports have been shut down several times.

Castillo is currently detained in Lima awaiting trial on charges including rebellion and conspiracy, which he denies.

zc/msh (Reuters, EFE)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

An anti-government protester is detained and thrown on the back of police vehicle

Peru protests: Access to Machu Picchu blocked

Peru protests: Access to Machu Picchu blocked

The protests against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte show no sign of abating. The Culture Ministry has now closed off access to the ruins of Machu Picchu, the country's most famous tourist attraction.
PoliticsJanuary 23, 202310 images
An archaeologist cleaning human remains found in a burial site.

Pre-Inca graves discovered in Peru

Pre-Inca graves discovered in Peru

Not much is known about the Chancay people, who preceded the powerful Inca. The discovery of 30 graves could provide more insight into their culture.
CultureFebruary 27, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A police line in front of a building in Hamburg where a mass shooting left at least eight people dead and eight more wounded, on March 10, 2023

Hamburg shooting sparks debate on Germany's gun laws

Crime13 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Symbolbild Malaria | Spritze

Ghana expands malaria vaccination rollout

Ghana expands malaria vaccination rollout

Health20 hours ago02:29 min
More from Africa

Asia

Japan's players cheers with World Cup trophy

Saki Kumagai: Women's football fading in Japan

Saki Kumagai: Women's football fading in Japan

Sports14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Robert Habeck in the snow on a trip to Norway

How Germany plans to phase-out oil and gas heating

How Germany plans to phase-out oil and gas heating

Politics17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Wagner's St Petersburg office

Russia eyes stricter censorship

Russia eyes stricter censorship

Law and Justice11 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Close headshot of three girls in black hijabs, weeping. Two are wearing surgical masks, one is covering her mouth with her hand.

Poisonings in Iran increase distrust of the regime

Poisonings in Iran increase distrust of the regime

Society7 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Film still from Everything Everywhere All At Once: two women sitting outside a laundromat.

Oscars 2023: Best picture favorites

Oscars 2023: Best picture favorites

Film16 hours ago10 images
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of light traffic in General Paz avenue, boundary between the city and Buenos Aires Province

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

BusinessMarch 9, 202302:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage