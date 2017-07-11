Pentagon says US drone strike kills 'IS' chief in Syria

Maher al-Agal, the leader of the so-called Islamic State (IS) group in Syria, has been killed in a US drone strike, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Al-Agal is one of the top five leaders of the militant group. Sources say he was responsible for developing IS networks outside Syria and Iraq.

Sources said al-Agal was killed while riding a motorcycle near Jindayris in Syria, and one of his top aides was seriously injured.

"Extensive planning went into this operation to ensure its successful execution," a statement from US Central Command said. An initial review indicates there were no civilian casualties."

The top leader of the IS group blew himself up during a US military raid in Syria in February.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that Agal was killed in a drone strike. The Syrian Civil Defense Force said one person was killed and another injured in a strike that targeted a motorcycle outside Aleppo, but did not identify the victims.

IS militants proclaimed their so-called "caliphate'' across vast swaths of both Iraq and Syria in 2014, with the Syrian city of Raqqa as their de-facto capital. Although they were largely defeated in 2019, IS sleeper cell still carry out deadly attacks.

At the height of its power, IS controlled more than 100,000 square kilometers (40,000 square miles) of territory and ruled over 8

million people.

