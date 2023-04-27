  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
A courtroom sketch of Jack T.
Prosecutors say Jack T. has a troubling history of violent speech dating back to his high school yearsImage: Margaret Small/AP/picture alliance
CrimeUnited States of America

Pentagon leak suspect made 'violent' threats, officials say

7 minutes ago

Prosecutors say Jack T. has a troubling history of violent speech and had researched mass shootings on his government computer.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QeKL

US prosecutors said on Thursday that the national guardsman accused of leaking top secret documents from the Pentagon had a history of "violent" speech.

Justice Department officials said that Jack T. posed "an ongoing risk" to US national security and asked for his continued detention until trial.

The 21-year-old IT specialist of the US Air National Guard was arrested earlier this month and has been accused of orchestrating the most damaging leak of US classified documents in a decade.

His arrest followed a week-long probe, after the sensitive documents were posted online. Among the information that became public were memos describing US concern over Ukraine's military capacity against invading Russian forces, as well as instances of alleged spying by Washington on allies Israel and South Korea.

Officials say that Jack T. may still have access to classified documents, and they warned that he poses "a serious flight risk." 

"He accessed and may still have access to a trove of classified information that would be of tremendous value to hostile nation states that could offer him safe harbor and attempt to facilitate his escape from the United States," the Justice Department filing said.

Weapons and violent speech

Prosecutors say Jack T. has a troubling history of violent speech dating back to his high school years and continuing to present day, even as he began his career with the national guard.

In 2018, he was suspended from school after a classmate overheard him discussing Molotov cocktails and other weapons, in addition to racial threats. 

The 21-year-old repeatedly had "detailed and troubling discussions about violence and murder" on the Discord platform where authorities say he unlawfully shared the classified documents. 

Among the things he allegedly said, Jack T. told friends on Discord that he was tempted to make a minivan into an "assassination van," prosecutors wrote.

Officials also mentioned that he had researched past mass shootings and high-profile far-right standoffs with federal agencies, like the Waco and Ruby Ridge incidents, all on his government computer.

Pentagon: no systemic security issues

The case has brought fresh scrutiny to the Pentagon, raising questions about oversight of the Pentagon's classified systems and military personnel with top security clearances.

But the Pentagon said on Thursday that the leak did not necessarily mean there was a systemic security problem within the US military.

"I think it's important not necessarily to take the actions of one individual and somehow paint a picture that that indicates a systemic breakdown," Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, told a news briefing.

The Pentagon has said it plans to conduct its own review of access to sensitive intelligence to prevent a similar leak in the future.

jcg/kb (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Fighting in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut

China must position itself over Ukraine: Lithuania president

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Sudanese refugees wait in line to receive food supplements from World Food Program (WFP) near the border between Sudan and Chad

Sudan crisis puts Chad under pressure

Sudan crisis puts Chad under pressure

Conflicts7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Yoon-Biden summit President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from L), first lady Kim Keon Hee (L), U.S. President Joe Biden (2nd from R) and U.S. first lady Jill Biden wave during an official welcoming ceremony ahead of the summit between Yoon and Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 26, 2023.

US reiterates security pledge to South Korea in Yoon visit

US reiterates security pledge to South Korea in Yoon visit

Politics10 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Erdogan's supporters holding up his picture amid a sea of Turkish flags at a rally in Germany

Why many Turks in Germany still vote for Erdogan

Why many Turks in Germany still vote for Erdogan

Politics14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

external

Hungary: clerical sex abuse victims hope for justice

Hungary: clerical sex abuse victims hope for justice

Society3 hours ago04:38 min
More from Europe

Middle East

external

Daughter of German-Iranian sentenced to death speaks to DW

Daughter of German-Iranian sentenced to death speaks to DW

Politics14 hours ago04:12 min
More from Middle East

North America

A man on the ground faced by a bull

Eye to eye with the bull: Rodeo behind bars

Eye to eye with the bull: Rodeo behind bars

SocietyApril 26, 20237 images
More from North America

Latin America

A car drives down a road near farmland in Lobos, Argentina

Argentina's future beyond agriculture

Argentina's future beyond agriculture

BusinessApril 26, 202302:59 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage