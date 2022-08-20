Visit the new DW website

Pensions

The common use of the term pension is to describe the payments a person receives upon retirement, usually under pre-determined legal or contractual terms. Germany's old age pension program goes back to 1889.

Retirement plans can be set up by employers, insurance companies, the government, or other institutions such as employer associations or trade unions. In Germany in 1889, Chancellor Otto von Bismarck set up social legislation, of which the Old Age and Disability Insurance Bill was a crucial part. It was originally designed to provide a pension annuity for workers who reached the age of 70 years. Today, Germany's mandatory state pension provisions are based on a redistributive model. Funds paid in by contributors (employees and employers) are not saved and neither invested but are used to pay current pension obligations. This page is an automatic compilation of all DW content on the topic of pensions.

UK: Strikes bring transport network to a crawl in London

UK: Strikes bring transport network to a crawl in London 20.08.2022

The members of various transport unions in the UK are striking over jobs, pay and pensions, amid decades-high inflation and soaring cost of living.
French lawmakers endorse €20 billion anti-inflation package

French lawmakers endorse €20 billion anti-inflation package 03.08.2022

After a heated debate, France's National Assembly voted in favor of raising pensions, capping rent increases and allowing companies to pay out higher tax-free bonuses.
Hungarians feel the sting of rising prices

Hungarians feel the sting of rising prices 01.08.2022

High food prices are causing problems for Hungarians, especially pensioners. Now the government is fixing prices for some foods, to help stem inflation. But higher costs are now being put on sellers and producers.
Croatians share mixed feelings on euro membership

Croatians share mixed feelings on euro membership 12.07.2022

The Croatian coastline has long enjoyed a steady stream of tourists and the revenue it provides. Vendors say the adoption of the euro will be good for business, but pensioners are worried it will leave them with less.
Estonia's inflation bears down on pensioners

Estonia's inflation bears down on pensioners 12.07.2022

Estonia is considered the richest country out of the three Baltic states, and yet it has the highest inflation in the eurozone. That's making life difficult for the poor.
Germany: 101-year-old ex-Nazi camp guard sentenced to 5 years in jail

Germany: 101-year-old ex-Nazi camp guard sentenced to 5 years in jail 28.06.2022

A German court has sentenced a 101-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to five years in prison. The pensioner is the oldest person so far to be charged with being complicit with the war crimes of the Holocaust.
Kosovo police clash with war veterans outside parliament

Kosovo police clash with war veterans outside parliament 06.06.2022

Hundreds of Kosovo war veterans have clashed with police, who reportedly used tear gas to disperse them. The veterans, who are demanding higher pensions, had been trying to enter parliament.
Germany set for bumper pension hike amid inflation surge

Germany set for bumper pension hike amid inflation surge 13.04.2022

The German government has approved the biggest pension hike the country has seen for decades. However, with inflation predicted to rocket, the news has not been greeted as enthusiastically as Berlin might have hoped.
Universal Inheritance: Would €20k at 18 help to reset inequality?

Universal Inheritance: Would €20k at 18 help to reset inequality? 12.01.2022

The poorer half of Germany's population inherits little to no wealth. A proposal by a Berlin think tank would give a lump sum to young people for education, homeownership or starting a business.
Norway's largest pension fund divests from 14 arms firms

Norway's largest pension fund divests from 14 arms firms 04.11.2021

KLP has stopped investing in companies with ties to nuclear and regular arms production. It's not the first time the fund has made such a move on humanitarian grounds.
COP26: Has demonizing Big Oil backfired?

COP26: Has demonizing Big Oil backfired? 29.10.2021

Fossil fuels will be with us for decades, no matter what pledges are made at the UN climate summit in Glasgow. With banks and pension funds cutting investment, who will control oil, gas and coal supply in the future?
More Holocaust survivors to receive pensions from German government

More Holocaust survivors to receive pensions from German government 06.10.2021

The Claims Conference has negotiated new payments from Germany for 6,500 Holocaust survivors. Survivors of the siege of Leningrad and other Nazi terrors will get a monthly pension of €375 ($435).
Opinion: Youth's lack of political power jeopardizes Germany

Opinion: Youth's lack of political power jeopardizes Germany 26.09.2021

Demographic developments are changing the rules of politics in Germany. Older voters decide policies for the future, and that's an imminent danger for Germany, writes DW's Astrid Prange.
Retired NASA engineers help fix Hubble space telescope

Retired NASA engineers help fix Hubble space telescope 17.09.2021

Hubble has orbited Earth for three decades. When one of its computers failed, NASA had to call in former engineers still familiar with its technology.
Over half of the global population lack social protection

Over half of the global population lack social protection 01.09.2021

Most of the world's population has no access to protections like health care or income security in case of unemployment, old age, illness or maternity. Despite pandemic spending, matters have only gotten worse.
German rail strike: Union extends action to passenger trains

German rail strike: Union extends action to passenger trains 23.08.2021

A union representing train drivers at Deutsche Bahn called its members out for a new two-day strike. The dispute focuses on pay rates, pensions, and a "coronavirus bonus."
