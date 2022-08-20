The common use of the term pension is to describe the payments a person receives upon retirement, usually under pre-determined legal or contractual terms. Germany's old age pension program goes back to 1889.

Retirement plans can be set up by employers, insurance companies, the government, or other institutions such as employer associations or trade unions. In Germany in 1889, Chancellor Otto von Bismarck set up social legislation, of which the Old Age and Disability Insurance Bill was a crucial part. It was originally designed to provide a pension annuity for workers who reached the age of 70 years. Today, Germany's mandatory state pension provisions are based on a redistributive model. Funds paid in by contributors (employees and employers) are not saved and neither invested but are used to pay current pension obligations.