Peer Steinbrück is a German politician from the Social Democratic Party. He stood as the SPD's chancellor candidate in Germany's 2013 federal election.

Peer Steinbrück is the former state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, serving from 2002 to 2005. He later served as finance minister from 2005 to 2009, as part of Angela Merkel's grand coalition government. In the 2013 election, Steinbrück's SPD won only 25.7 percent of the vote.