Peer Steinbrück

Peer Steinbrück is a German politician from the Social Democratic Party. He stood as the SPD's chancellor candidate in Germany's 2013 federal election.

Peer Steinbrück is the former state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, serving from 2002 to 2005. He later served as finance minister from 2005 to 2009, as part of Angela Merkel's grand coalition government. In the 2013 election, Steinbrück's SPD won only 25.7 percent of the vote. This page collates all of DW's content on Peer Steinbrück.

DEU/Deutschland/ILLUSTRATION: Internetanschluss; Der Stecker eines DSL-/LAN-Verbindungskabels ist neben der Anschlussbuchse eines Computers zu sehen. **Foto: Andreas Franke**

Danish secret service helped US spy on Germany's Angela Merkel: report 30.05.2021

Denmark's complicity in the NSA spying scandal against German politicians has been revealed in a joint European media investigation.
21.04.2016 epa05270053 German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives prior to the award ceremony of the Four Freedoms Awards 2016 to the German politician Merkel in Middelburg, The Netherlands, 21 April 2016. The Christian Democrats is distinguished because of her moral leadership, not only in Germany, but also as a pioneer in the European refugee crisis and financial crisis. EPA/REMKO DE WAAL +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/ANP/R. De Waal

Angela Merkel: Conquerer of political rivals 29.10.2018

Angela Merkel has long shown a knack for neutralizing or sidelining politicians who got in her way. This applies as much to members of her own party as to rivals in other parties.
24.11.2014 ARCHIV - Aufsichtsratmitglied Peer Steinbrück sitzt am 24.11.2014 in Dortmund (Nordrhein-Westfalen) auf dem Podium der Hauptversammlung des börsennotierten Fußball-Bundesligisten Borussia Dortmund. Der frühere Bundesfinanzminister und Ex-SPD-Kanzlerkandidat Steinbrück soll der Ukraine beim Aufbau eines modernen Bankwesens helfen. Foto: Bernd Thissen/dpa (zu dpa Medien: Steinbrück als Aufbauhelfer in die Ukraine vom 03.03.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Social Democrat Peer Steinbrück to leave German Bundestag 15.07.2016

Peer Steinbrück, Germany's former finance minister and the SPD's 2013 candidate to challenge Angela Merkel for the chancellorship, will step down from his seat in parliament. He is one of the biggest names in the SPD.
Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) verfolgt am Donnerstag (19.07.2012) die Debatte während der Sondersitzung des Bundestages in Berlin. Die Parlamentarier stimmen über den geplanten Milliardenhilfen für spanische Banken aus dem bisherigen Rettungsschirm EFSF ab. Foto: Wolfgang Kumm dpa/lbn

Merkel's CDU hardliners still unhappy with Greek bailout deal 13.07.2015

Angela Merkel came out of the Brussels bailout talks the clear winner, having forced her Greek counterpart to concede nearly everything. But for many in her party, even that was a compromise too far.
Der SPD-Bundesvorsitzende, Sigmar Gabriel, ist am 14.11.2013 in Leipzig (Sachsen) beim SPD-Bundesparteitag während seiner Rede auf Monitoren zu sehen. Der SPD-Bundesparteitag dauert vom 14. bis 16. November. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Germany's Social Democrat SPD is charting a new course for the future 14.11.2013

Germany’s Social Democrats are seeking to sharpen their profile at a party conference. Chairman Sigmar Gabriel wants to convince delgates he's not selling out in coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel.
ARCHIV - Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU, l) und Bundesumweltminister Sigmar Gabriel (SPD) unterhalten sich am Freitag (20.01.2006) im Bundestag. Union und SPD starten an diesem Freitag ihre Sondierungsgespräche über eine große Koalition - fast zwei Wochen nach der Bundestagswahl. Foto: Tim Brakemeier/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Chancellor Merkel's CDU, SPD hold exploratory coalition talks 04.10.2013

Leading members of Chancellor Merkel’s conservatives and the opposition Social Democrats are meeting to discuss the possibility of forming a coalition government. These preliminary talks are strictly exploratory.
SPD-Kanzlerkandidat Peer Steinbrück spricht am 19.09.2013 bei der SPD-Wahlkampfveranstaltung Klartext Open Air in Berlin auf dem Alexanderplatz. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Merkel challenger bids farewell to politics 27.09.2013

Opinion polls were against Peer Steinbrück, Germany's Social Democratic candidate for chancellor from the start. Now, Merkel's former challenger has announced his retirement from politics.
U.S. President Barack Obama speaks next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference after their meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 19, 2013. Obama will use a speech on Wednesday to revive proposals for a world without nuclear arms by targeting cuts in deployed nuclear weapons of up to a third below levels achieved in a 2010 treaty with Russia, a senior U.S. official said. In Berlin, where John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan gave Cold War speeches denouncing the division of the city, he will try to move beyond the New START treaty that required the United States and Russia to cut stockpiles of deployed nuclear weapons to 1,550 each by 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS)

US welcomes Merkel stability 23.09.2013

While some in Germany may have been suprised by the election result, there was little attention coming from the US. Germany- and Europe-watchers had expected her to remain in power anyway.
Bundestagswahl Deutschland 22.09.2013 Stimmzettel

Germans go to the polls 22.09.2013

On Sunday (September 22, 2013) German citizens elected a new parliament. Angela Merkel and Peer Steinbrück competed for chancellorship. Polling stations closed at 6 p.m.
Peer Steinbrueck (L), top candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and party leader Sigmar Gabriel address supporters after first exit polls in the German general election (Bundestagswahl) at the party headquarters in Berlin September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (GERMANY - Tags: ELECTIONS POLITICS)

SPD runners-up in German polls with 25.7 percent 22.09.2013

Social Democrat challenger Peer Steinbrück (left) has admitted that he failed to unseat Angela Merkel. She may, however, look to SPD party head Sigmar Gabriel to form a new coalition.
Hinter einem Verkehrsschild Achtung Baustelle wirbt am 06.09.2013 in Stralsund (Mecklenburg-Vorpommern) ein Wahlplakat der CDU mit der Bundeskanzlerin Merkel für die Bundestagswahl. Kanzlerin Merkel tritt zur Bundestagswahl an der Ostseeküste in Vorpommern als Direktkandidatin an. Am 22.09.2013 wird in Deutschland ein neuer Bundestag gewählt. Foto: Stefan Sauer/ZB

Challenges ahead for new German government 22.09.2013

During her third term, Chancellor Angela Merkel will have to tackle a number of problems. DW takes a look at the most pressing issues.
German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel (C) arrives for a party meeting with the Christian Social Union (CSU) in Berlin June 23, 2013. The building in the background is the television tower. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS)

What's at stake in the German elections? 22.09.2013

Angela Merkel is the odds-on favorite in the German elections on September 22. Her main challenger, Peer Steinbrück of the Social Democrats, is struggling on many fronts. But there’s still room for surprises.
Bildnummer: 60485186 Datum: 14.09.2013 Copyright: imago/Caro Vioel, Schleswig-Holstein, Deutschland - Wahlkampf zur Bundestagswahl am 22.09.2013. Auf einem Feld in Nordfriesland stehen Grossplakate der Spitzenkandidaten von CDU und SPD. Peer Steinbrueck wirbt mit dem Slogan -Das Wir entscheidet-. Angela Merkel mit -Kanzlerin fuer Deutschland-. (QF, europäisch, Peer Steinbrück, Persönlichkeiten, Steinbrück, Viöl, wählen) 0HX130914D800CARO.JPG MODELxRELEASE:xNO, PROPERTY RELEASE: NO PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxPOL x0x xkg 2013 quer 2013 Angela Merkel Aufschrift aussen Aussenaufnahme Bundeskanzlerin Bundespolitik Bundestag Bundestagswahl Bundestagswahl 2013 Bundestagswahlkampf CDU deutsch Deutschland Europa europaeisch Grossplakat Grossplakate Kampagne Kandidat Kandidaten Kanzlerkandidat Kanzlerkandidaten Marketing Merkel Nordfriesland Partei Parteien Peer Steinbrueck Persoenlichkeiten Plakat Plakate Plakatwerbung Politik Politiker Politikerin politisch Poster Schleswig-Holstein Schrift Schriftzug Slogan Slogans SPD Spitzenkandidat Spitzenkandidaten Steinbrueck Vioel waehlen Wahl Wahlen Wahlkampf Wahlkampfwerbung Wahlplakat Wahlplakate Wahlslogan Wahlspruch Werbeplakat Werbung Westeuropa 60485186 Date 14 09 2013 Copyright Imago Caro Schleswig Holstein Germany Election campaign to Federal election at 22 09 2013 on a Field in North Friesland Stand Large posters the Leading candidates from CDU and SPD Peer Steinbrueck advertises with the Slogan the We decides Angela Merkel with Chancellor for Germany QF Euro Peer Steinbrück Personalities Steinbrück choose JPG Property Release No PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxPOL x0x xkg 2013 horizontal 2013 Angela Merkel Inscription exterior Outside view Chancellor Federal politics Bundestag Federal election Federal election 2013 Bundestag election campaign CDU German Germany Europe Eisch Europe Large poster Large posters Campaign Candidate Candidates Chancellor candidate Chancellor candidate Marketing Merkel North Friesland Party Parties Peer Steinbrueck Personalities Billboard Posters Poster advertising politics Politicians Politician politically Poster Schleswig Holstein Font emblem Slogan Slogans SPD Top candidate Leading candidates Steinbrueck choose Choice Choose Election campaign Election campaign advertising Election billboard Election posters Election slogan Slogan Billboard Advertising Western Europe

Election eve: Merkel, Steinbrück lobby undecided voters 21.09.2013

The main candidates in Sunday's German election have made final appeals to undecided voters. Chancellor Angela Merkel lobbied in Berlin while Social Democrat rival Peer Steinbrück campaigned in Frankfurt.
Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU, M) winkt am 20.09.2013 auf einer CDU/CSU-Wahlveranstaltung in München (Bayern) den Zuschauern zu. Neben ihr stehen der ehemalige bayerische Ministerpräsident Edmund Stoiber (l) und der amtierende Ministerpräsident und CSU-Chef Horst Seehofer. Foto: Andreas Gebert/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Merkel, rivals in final push ahead of Sunday's German election 20.09.2013

Politicians have continued to campaign hard leading up to Germany’s general election. Polls indicate that Chancellor Angela Merkel is headed for victory, but she too has been fighting for every last vote.
SPD-Kanzlerkandidat Peer Steinbrück spricht am 19.09.2013 bei der SPD-Wahlkampfveranstaltung Klartext Open Air in Berlin auf dem Alexanderplatz. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa

CDU/CSU leads before elections, politicians debate FDP future 19.09.2013

Ahead of Germany's federal election on Sunday, opinion polls show Chancellor Merkel's CDU party in the lead; ten points ahead of rivals SPD. Party representatives also held their last debate ahead of Sunday's vote.
Ein Stimmzettel zur Bundestagswahl wird am Sonntag (27.09.2009) in Berlin in einem Wahlraum in eine Urne gesteckt. Bei der Wahl zum 17. Deutschen Bundestag waren nach einer Schätzung des Statistischen Bundesamtes rund 62,2 Millionen Deutsche wahlberechtigt. Foto: Jens Wolf dpa +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Survey: Germany's liberals on brink at 5 percent 17.09.2013

A survey of German voters published just five days before they pick their next federal parliament shows Chancellor Angela Merkel's existing coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats still at risk.
