The Dutch filmmaker, born in 1938, is best known for his hit movies "Robocop" (1987), "Total Recall" (1990) and the erotic thriller "Basic Instinct" (1992).

Paul Verhoeven started directing films at the end of the 1960s. His erotic thriller "Turkish Delight" (1973) won him an Oscar nomination. He also received a Golden Globe for "Soldier of Orange" (1977). He then moved on to Hollywood and became specialized in blockbusters with explicit violent or sexual content in the 1990s. His comeback in 2016 was the critically acclaimed film "Elle," starring Isabelle Hupert.