Paul Verhoeven

The Dutch filmmaker, born in 1938, is best known for his hit movies "Robocop" (1987), "Total Recall" (1990) and the erotic thriller "Basic Instinct" (1992).

Paul Verhoeven started directing films at the end of the 1960s. His erotic thriller "Turkish Delight" (1973) won him an Oscar nomination. He also received a Golden Globe for "Soldier of Orange" (1977). He then moved on to Hollywood and became specialized in blockbusters with explicit violent or sexual content in the 1990s. His comeback in 2016 was the critically acclaimed film "Elle," starring Isabelle Hupert.

Cannes competition lineup announced following COVID break 03.06.2021

After a yearlong hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, the Cannes Film Festival is set to return in July — as a socially distanced event.
The face of fearless cinema: French actress Isabelle Huppert at 65 16.03.2018

The French actress has tackled roles in challenging and disturbing films with absolute fearlessness. As Isabelle Huppert turns 65, a look back at how she developed her "less is more" trademark acting style.

Political resistance on Berlinale red carpet 09.02.2017

The 67th Berlinale, Berlin's international film festival, opened with a star-studded gala and talk from film artists about politics and resistance.
On the red carpet at Berlinale 09.02.2017

Richard Gere, Paul Verhoeven, Diego Luna and Maggie Gyllenhaal: the Berlinale Film Festival always draws famous stars from around the world - and 2017 is no different. Take a look at who's joined the fest this year.
KINO - The Movie Magazine | 05.02.2017 06.02.2017

KINO - Preview of the 67th Berlin International Film Festival. Festival director Dieter Kosslick drops by to give us the lowdown on this year's Berlinale highlights: Stars, politics and science-fiction.
'Basic Instinct' director Paul Verhoeven to head Berlin film festival jury 09.12.2016

Dutch filmmaker Paul Verhoeven, who also directed "Robocop" and "Total Recall," will preside over the jury at the upcoming Berlinale, Berlin's major film festival.

Cannes and a German film in Competiton 09.05.2016

KINO unveils the directors showcasing their latest work in Cannes. Among them are festival regulars like Woody Allen and Paul Verhoeven, as well as newcomers like Maren Ade.
Verhoeven's Nazi Thriller "Black Book" Opens in Germany 14.05.2007

After 20 years in Hollywood Paul Verhoeven, the maker of "RoboCop," "Basic Instinct" and "Show Girls" returned to Europe to make "Black Book," a war thriller that has just opened in German theaters.