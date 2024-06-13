  1. Skip to content
Paul Jäger
Multimedia reporter and presenter focusing on German and EU politics, but also on how technology is changing our lives.

Paul has been a regular host of DW's technology format SHIFT since 2022.

Paul studied European studies in Maastricht and International Journalism in Berlin and St. Petersburg. He got his start in journalism as a video producer at the sports media outlet Perform Group in Munich. He went on to work as a video editor for Germany's largest press agency dpa in Berlin, focusing on politics and football. Among other topics and events, he covered the 2018 World Cup draw in Moscow. He joined DW in 2019, where he also completed DW's KOMPAKT journalism traineeship in 2021.

Euro 2024 is a security challenge, with possible threats ranging from terrorism to hooligan violence.

How safe is Euro 2024? Germany's security on high alert

Euro 2024 poses a massive security challenge for Germany amid potential terror treats and hooligan violence.
SportsJune 13, 202402:16 min
Fokus Explainer EU-Wahlen

Is Europe facing a shift to the right?

A shift to the right in the European elections would change many EU policies.
SocietyMay 23, 202402:01 min
the ChatGPT logo seen on a smartphone screen

ChatGPT's new GPT-4o: Great help or perfect liar?

ChatGPT can now speak with emotions and even tell jokes — just like a human. How will this affect us?
Digital WorldMay 16, 202404:23 min
Besorgte Frau

No hope? How social media changes our outlook on life

Young people feel gloomy about the future, a recent study suggests. One part of the problem: Social media.
Digital WorldMay 10, 202404:54 min
Friedrich Merz, CDU | Munich Security Conference 2024 |

Friedrich Merz: Germany could spend €80 billion on defense

Head of the German opposition Friedrich Merz, spoke to DW about Europe's responsibilities in the war in Ukraine
PoliticsFebruary 17, 202410:04 min
Trainees in Hanoi demonstrate how to set a table.

Germany's search for skilled workers amid xenophobic image

Germany desperately needs skilled workers from abroad. But the rise of the far-right worries those who want to come.
BusinessFebruary 1, 202402:52 min
