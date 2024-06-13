Paul Jäger
Multimedia reporter and presenter focusing on German and EU politics, but also on how technology is changing our lives.
Paul has been a regular host of DW's technology format SHIFT since 2022.
Paul studied European studies in Maastricht and International Journalism in Berlin and St. Petersburg. He got his start in journalism as a video producer at the sports media outlet Perform Group in Munich. He went on to work as a video editor for Germany's largest press agency dpa in Berlin, focusing on politics and football. Among other topics and events, he covered the 2018 World Cup draw in Moscow. He joined DW in 2019, where he also completed DW's KOMPAKT journalism traineeship in 2021.