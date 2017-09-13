Paul Auster, born in Newark in 1947, is a US writer renowned for his works blending existentialism and crime fiction.

Auster moved to Paris after graduating from Columbia University in 1970 and returned to New York in 1974. "The New York Trilogy" (1987), "Moon Palace" (1989), "The Music of Chance" (1990), "The Book of Illusions" (2002), and "The Brooklyn Follies" (2005) are among his best known novels. He is also the author of several screenplays, poetry collections and essays. His books have been translated into more than 40 languages.