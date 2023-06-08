  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate change
PoliticsNorth America

Pat Robertson, prominent US Christian evangelist, dies at 93

58 minutes ago

Pat Robertson, one of the most influential Christian conservative figures in the US, has died at 93. The one-time presidential candidate helped found the "Christian Right" wing of US politics.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SLZp
Pat Robertson
Pat Robertson made the modern Christian right a powerful force in the USImage: ZUMA Wire/IMAGO

Pat Robertson, the political activist who galvanized the modern Christian right, died at his home in Virginia, his official broadcasting network said on Thursday.

The television evangelist founded the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) in 1960 and used the platform to push a conservative and fundamentalist interpretation of the Bible to people across the United States, particularly in rural areas.

"He shattered the stain glass window," TD Jakes, a Dallas pastor said in CBN's statement. "People of faith were taken seriously beyong the church house and into the White House," he said of Robertson.

Robertson hosted the network's flagship show "The 700 Club" for decades, offering prayers and political commentary.

"His greatest treasure in life was knowing Jesus Christ and having the privilege of proclaiming Him and His powers to others," CBN said in a statement.

US: Republican presidential 'field getting crowded'

A one-time presidential candidate

In the 1980s, Paterson turned the evangelical movement into a political force that helped bring Ronald Reagan to power.

He soon amassed a huge following in America and ran for president in 1988, which was ultimately won by George H.W. Bush.

In 1989, he founded the Christian Coalition to promote Christian values in the country. The coalition later became a major political force in the 1990s, mobilizing conservative voters through grass-roots activities.

Paterson also made controversial statements, like blaming natural disasters on homosexuality and evolution.

For example, he claimed the terrorist attacks that killed thousands of Americans on September 11, 2001, were caused by God. 

He claimed Islam was a violent religion in the aftermath of the attack, prompting then President George W. Bush to distance himself from the notion and declaring it a peaceful religion.

In 1998, Paterson said Orlando, the city in Florida, should beware of hurricanes after hosting its annual Pride event.

In recent years, he rallied behind former Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump.

rm/rs (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pictured on a visit to assess flooded areas in Kherson

Ukraine: Zelenskyy visits flood-hit region after dam breach

Conflicts56 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

In Lagos car drivers are waiting at the filling station; a banner is displayed to advertise diesel available

Will ending fuel subsidies boost Nigeria's economy?

Will ending fuel subsidies boost Nigeria's economy?

Business23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

UN special envoy Noeleen Heyzer meeting Myanmar military general Min Aung Hlaing

UN Myanmar special envoy set to depart — What now?

UN Myanmar special envoy set to depart — What now?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Pilots in a Chinese fighter jet

Germany fears ex-pilots share secrets with China

Germany fears ex-pilots share secrets with China

Politics10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Seven Latin American leaders stand in front of the flags of their countries.

EU looks to rekindle trade ties with Latin America

EU looks to rekindle trade ties with Latin America

Trade20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Visitors discover images and models of the Neom project during an expo in Riyadh.

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

PoliticsJune 7, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Smoky NYC skyline

New York air pollution: How to protect yourself from smoke

New York air pollution: How to protect yourself from smoke

Science16 minutes ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Turning the tide on coral reef destruction

Turning the tide on coral reef destruction

Nature and Environment8 hours ago03:26 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage