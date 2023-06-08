Pat Robertson, prominent US Christian evangelist, dies at 93

Pat Robertson, one of the most influential Christian conservative figures in the US, has died at 93. The one-time presidential candidate helped found the "Christian Right" wing of US politics.

Pat Robertson, the political activist who galvanized the modern Christian right, died at his home in Virginia, his official broadcasting network said on Thursday.

The television evangelist founded the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) in 1960 and used the platform to push a conservative and fundamentalist interpretation of the Bible to people across the United States, particularly in rural areas.

"He shattered the stain glass window," TD Jakes, a Dallas pastor said in CBN's statement. "People of faith were taken seriously beyong the church house and into the White House," he said of Robertson.

Robertson hosted the network's flagship show "The 700 Club" for decades, offering prayers and political commentary.

"His greatest treasure in life was knowing Jesus Christ and having the privilege of proclaiming Him and His powers to others," CBN said in a statement.

A one-time presidential candidate

In the 1980s, Paterson turned the evangelical movement into a political force that helped bring Ronald Reagan to power.

He soon amassed a huge following in America and ran for president in 1988, which was ultimately won by George H.W. Bush.

In 1989, he founded the Christian Coalition to promote Christian values in the country. The coalition later became a major political force in the 1990s, mobilizing conservative voters through grass-roots activities.

Paterson also made controversial statements, like blaming natural disasters on homosexuality and evolution.

For example, he claimed the terrorist attacks that killed thousands of Americans on September 11, 2001, were caused by God.

He claimed Islam was a violent religion in the aftermath of the attack, prompting then President George W. Bush to distance himself from the notion and declaring it a peaceful religion.

In 1998, Paterson said Orlando, the city in Florida, should beware of hurricanes after hosting its annual Pride event.

In recent years, he rallied behind former Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump.

