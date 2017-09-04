Pastafarianism, or the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, is a movement that aims to promote rational thinking about religion. It has branches in several countries.

Pastafarianism has its roots in a protest by American Bobby Henderson against plans to teach creationism alongside evolution in science classes in the US state of Kansas. Since its inception in 2005, the mock church has spread to various parts of the world. The German branch was founded in 2012. Here is a compilation of DW content on Pastafarianism.