Passau

Passau is a town in Lower Bavaria in southeastern Germany. It is a well-known university town with a large student population.

Passau is also sometimes called the "Dreiflüssestadt" or "City of Three Rivers" because of its location at the confluence of the Danube, Inn and Ilz. Located on the German-Austrian border, it has a population of some 50,000 people, including some 12,000 students from the University of Passau. This is a compilation of DW content about Passau.

Police checks Polish and German coronavirus skeptics during a protest against government restrictions, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at the border in Frankfurt (Oder), Germany, November 28, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Coronavirus: German anti-lockdown protests shift to Polish border 28.11.2020

Objectors of coronavirus curbs have converged on Frankfurt-an-der-Oder on Germany's border with Poland. Meanwhile, at viral hot spot Hildburghausen in Thuringia state, the local county chief is under police protection.
11.05.2019, Bayern, Passau: Eine Pension steht von Bäumen umgeben an der Ilz. Drei tote Personen sind in einem Zimmer der Pension gefunden worden. Den Angaben zufolge stammen die Toten aus Niedersachsen und Rheinland-Pfalz. Es sei noch völlig offen, wie die drei Menschen ums Leben kamen, sagte ein Sprecher der Polizei. Foto: Lino Mirgeler/dpa - ACHTUNG: Schild an der Pension wurde aus rechtlichen Gründen gepixelt | Verwendung weltweit

Passau crossbow deaths may be suicides, of a sort 14.05.2019

Investigators say they need more time to find out how and why three people died in Passau from crossbow wounds and two women died 600 kilometers away. How the deaths are linked is a question posing challenges.
dpatopbilder - 13.05.2019, Niedersachsen, Wittingen: Ein Haus ist mit Polizei Absperrband gesichert. Im Zusammenhang mit dem Passauer Armbrust-Fall haben Ermittler zwei Leichen in Niedersachsen gefunden. Die toten Frauen seien in der Wohnung eines der Passauer Opfer in Wittingen (Landkreis Gifhorn) entdeckt worden, sagte ein Sprecher der Staatsanwaltschaft Passau am Montag. Foto: Christophe Gateau/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: 2 more bodies found in Passau crossbow deaths case 13.05.2019

A bizarre case in Bavaria continues to develop. After three people were found dead in a hotel room accompanied by two crossbows, now two further corpses have been discovered at the home of one of the first victims.
11.05.2019, Bayern, Passau: Eine Pension steht von Bäumen umgeben an der Ilz. Drei tote Personen sind in einem Zimmer der Pension gefunden worden. Den Angaben zufolge stammen die Toten aus Niedersachsen und Rheinland-Pfalz. Es sei noch völlig offen, wie die drei Menschen ums Leben kamen, sagte ein Sprecher der Polizei. Foto: Lino Mirgeler/dpa - ACHTUNG: Schild an der Pension wurde aus rechtlichen Gründen gepixelt | Verwendung weltweit

Mysterious death scene in guesthouse baffles Bavaria police 11.05.2019

Three bodies and two crossbows were discovered in a hotel room in the southern city of Passau. Other guests said they neither heard nor saw anything suspicious.
Mai 2018 A fountain in the courtyard of St. Stephan Cathedral in Passau. (29.05.18)

Germany's most Catholic region divided over crosses in government buildings 31.05.2018

Starting June 1, most state buildings in Bavaria will be required to hang a cross in their foyers. Reactions have been heated, even among the people in Germany's most Catholic region. Rebecca Staudenmeier reports.
14.03.2018, Bayern, Passau: Ein Wackeldackel, aufgenommen im Dackelmuseum in Passau. Foto: Armin Weigel/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

A dash through the Passau Dachshund Museum 01.04.2018

Easter usually brings the Easter Bunny, but this year it has brought the wiener dog — to the Bavarian city of Passau, at least. That's where the the world's first Dachshund Museum has opened its doors.
20.10.2016*** Ein Polizist präsentiert am 20.10.2016 in Passau (Bayern) sichergestelltes Marihuana. Rund 230 Kilogramm von dem Rauschgift sind in einem Sattelzug entdeckt worden. Die Drogen waren in Plastikrohren in den Hohlräumen von Gitterboxen versteckt. Foto: Armin Weigel/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

German police find 230 kilograms of marijuana in truck near Passau 20.10.2016

Police in Bavaria have seized a whopping 230 kilograms (507 pounds) of marijuana from a semi truck with an Albanian license plate near Passau. Authorities were tipped off by the smell of marijuana in the truck bed.
ARCHIV - Flüchtlinge warten am 25.09.2015 in der Erstaufnahmeeinrichtung für Asylbewerber in Regensburg (Bayern) auf ihre Registrierung. Ab Neujahr müssen sich laut Medienbericht in Deutschland wieder alle Asylbewerber einer ausführlichen Einzelfallprüfung unterziehen. Foto: Armin Weigel/dpa (zu dpa Asylanträge syrischer Flüchtlinge werden wieder einzeln geprüft vom 31.12.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit picture-alliance/dpa/A.Weigel

Bertelsmann study: Refugees welcome, but support needed 07.08.2016

Giving German courses, showing people around, help in navigating paperwork: A study shows that many people in Germany are volunteering to help refugees. It also indicates that they need more professional support.
***Die Bilder sind nur für den Artikel Passau, das deutsche Lampedusa zu verwenden*** Oberbürgermeister Jürgen Dupper in einem Flüchtlingslager in Passau.

Germany's 'Lampedusa' copes with refugees 12.12.2015

Arson attacks, demonstrations, complaints: Many towns and cities have felt uneasy about the huge influx of refugees in 2015. Not so in Passau, even though most refugees entering Germany crossed the border there.
6.7.2015 *** Paul-Hallen Passau Die Paul-Hallen in Passau dienen als Notunterkunft. Foto: Nemanja Rujević Grenzübergang Achleiten Grenzübergang Achleiten bei Passau. Tausende Flüchtlinge kommen täglich aus Österreich. Foto: Nemanja Rujević Copyright: DW/N. Rujevic

Passau: A border town at the limit 30.10.2015

Politicians call it "chaos," the media call it an "onslaught." But Passau's aid workers and police hardly complain. Despite the immense strain, they're managing the ongoing refugee crisis, reports Nemanja Rujevic.
epa04931458 Refugees wait for more trains going to Germany at the main railway station in Salzburg, Austria, 15 September 2015. Train service between Germany and Austria resumed early 14 September after halting the connection the previous evening as part of emergency border measures imposed by Germany in a bid to stem the tide of refugees entering the country. EPA/BARBARA GINDL

Austria introduces checks at Hungarian border 16.09.2015

Austria has tightened controls at its border with Hungary, but has said that migrants will still be allowed to enter and be processed. The introduction of passport checks at the German frontier has led to a backlog.
ARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION - Ein-Kilogramm-Goldbarren im Lager der Goldverarbeitungsfirma Argor-Heraeus, aufgenommen am 13.03.2008 in Mendrisio, Tessin, Schweiz. Foto: KEYSTONE/Karl Mathis/dpa (zu dpa «Bauarbeiter finden in Passau wertvollen Goldschatz» vom 27.06.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Builder discovers 'Swiss Bank' gold stash in Bavaria 27.06.2015

A construction worker has found a stash of "Swiss Bank" gold during demolition work in the Bavarian town of Passau. Authorities are investigating who can claim the gold worth nearly one million euros ($1.12 million).
Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (M) steht am 23.07.2013 in Fischbeck (Sachsen-Anhalt) neben Sachsen-Anhalts Ministerpräsident Reiner Haseloff (r, beide CDU) an einer gebrochenen Deichbruchstelle an der Elbe. Foto: Jens Wolf/dpa

Merkel pledges flood aid before election on Saxony-Anhalt visit 23.07.2013

Chancellor Angela Merkel has told victims of major flooding to expect aid money as early as August. Merkel was visiting Fischbeck in eastern Germany, where a key dam on the River Elbe broke during the floods.
Aufräumarbeiten beginnen am 04.06.2013 in der Wohnung von Familie Arnhold in Grimma (Sachsen) nach dem Hochwasser. Nach ersten Einschätzungen hatte das Hochwasser nicht die Dimension der Jahrhundertflut von 2002. Foto: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa pixel

After the floods: relief work and cleanup 21.06.2013

The water is finally receding, but in Germany's flood zones people are still working around the clock to repair the damage. Federal and regional governments have pledged billions of euros in urgently-needed assistance.
A helicopter of German armed forces carries sandbags to a breach in a dike along the river Elbe in Fischbeck, near Stendal, eastern Germany, on June 10, 2013. German Chancellor Angela Merkel praised rescue efforts on her third trip to water-logged regions Monday as central Europe grappled with historic floods that have killed at least 19 people. AFP PHOTO / RONNY HARTMANN (Photo credit should read RONNY HARTMANN/AFP/Getty Images)

German minister calls for rethink on flood protection 11.06.2013

Environment minister Peter Altmaier has reacted to Germany's record floods by calling for rivers to be given more room to buffer their floodwaters, if necessary through removal of riverside homes and relocation of dikes.
Hochwasser in Magdeburg, Soldaten helfen (Foto:Getty Images)

Historic floods leave trail of destruction 10.06.2013

The record floodwaters in Germany have moved northward, breaking centuries-old records and leaving behind a trail of destruction that will costs billions. But there has been an outpouring of support for the victims.
