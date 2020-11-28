Passau is a town in Lower Bavaria in southeastern Germany. It is a well-known university town with a large student population.

Passau is also sometimes called the "Dreiflüssestadt" or "City of Three Rivers" because of its location at the confluence of the Danube, Inn and Ilz. Located on the German-Austrian border, it has a population of some 50,000 people, including some 12,000 students from the University of Passau. This is a compilation of DW content about Passau.