Paris Paralympics kick off with dazzling opening ceremony

The 2024 Paralympics opened in Paris with a joyous ceremony with performances and acts that delivered a powerful message of unity and inclusivity.

The 2024 Paris Paralympics got underway with a magical four-hour-long opening ceremony that is being described as one of the best to date.

Thousands of athletes paraded down the famed Champs-Elysees avenue to Place de la Concorde in central Paris.

The celebrations began at 8 p.m. local time (1800 GMT/UTC) with delegations from 168 countries entering the iconic square in alphabetical order.

More than 4,000 athletes with physical, visual and intellectual impairments will compete in 22 sports from Thursday until September 8.

French fighter jets fly over the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris to open the Paralympic Games Image: picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Five French Paralympians lit the Olympic cauldron which is designed to look like a hot air balloon Image: Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo/picture alliance

German long jumper Markus Rehm carries the Paralympic flame Image: Gonzalo Fuentes/AP Photo/picture alliance

French singer and songwriter Sebastien Tellier sets the mood for the arrival of the Paralympic flame Image: Thibault Camu/AP Photot/picture alliance

As many as 50,000 people cheered from stands built around the square. The mood in the square was one full of joy and exuberance.

The clear skies also added to the great atmosphere.

Some delegations were very big while others were smaller.

Some like the refugee team, which is the largest ever to date with eight athletes and one guide runner, and the Ukrainian team, saw crowds erupt into applause.

French President Emmanuel Macron told the ceremony he was proud to welcome Paralympians from all over the world.

Germany's delegation arrives at Place de la Concorde Image: Zac Goodwin/empics/picture alliance

The stunning setting for the Paralympics opening ceremony adds to the atmosphere Image: Thomas Padilla/AP Photo/picture alliance

Like the opening ceremony of the Olympics Games in July, the Paralympics opening ceremony also took outside of a stadium.

Throughout the show, dancers and musicians with and without disabilities performed on stage to portray their strength together.

South African dancer Musa Motha performs during the opening ceremony Image: Michel Euler/AP Photo/picture alliance

Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons used his speech to call for a more inclusive world.

"The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will show persons with disabilities what they can achieve at the highest level," he said, before adding that it was important to do more to build an inclusive world.

"That is why 225 years on from when Place de la Concorde was central to the French Revolution, I hope that Paris 2024 starts a Paralympic revolution — the inclusive revolution," he said.

The first medals handed out on Thursday will be in taekwondo, table tennis, swimming and track cycling.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.

Edited by: Wesley Dockery