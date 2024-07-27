Lukas Märtens wins gold in the pool, Germany's first

Lukas Märtens has won gold in the men's 400-meters freestyle in the pool at the Summer Games. This is Germany's first medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The German swimmer touched the wall in a time of 3:41.78 to finish ahead of Australian silver medalist Elijah Winnington and South Korean bronze-winner Kim Woo-min at Paris' La Defense Arena.

The 22-year-old Magdeburg native had entered the race with the fastest time this year and converted on the biggest stage to become the first German to win Olympic gold in the event since Uwe Dassler did so for East Germany at the 1988 Games in Seoul. In fact, it was Germany's first gold medal in an Olympic pool since Britta Steffen's double triumph in Beijing in 2008.

Lukas Märtens could still increase his medal haul at the 2024 Summer Games Image: Sven Hoppe/dpa/picture alliance

Märtens had already established himself among the world's best in recent years, having taken medals at the 2022, 2023 and 2024 World Championships.

Germany's first medalist in Paris won't have much of a chance to celebrate his victory though, as he will be back in the pool on Sunday morning for his preliminary heat in the 200 meters freestyle, an event in which he is also a favorite to capture a medal.

Later at the Games, he is also scheduled to compete in the 200-meters backstroke and with the Germany's 4x200 meter freestyle relay team.