Paralympic triathlons delayed over Seine water quality

Eleven para-triathlon races were due to take place in Paris early Sunday, but were postponed for a day after heavy rain spiked pollution levels in the river.

Organizers of the 2024 Paralympics in Paris postponed world triathlon events for 24 hours on Sunday due to a fall in the water quality in the Seine River, where the swimming part of the endurance test was due to be held.

France's capital spent €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion) upgrading its sewage and water treatment facilities to allow athletes at both the Paris Olympics and Paralympics to compete in the river.

Swimming in the Seine had been banned for around a century, due to levels of pollution in the water.

What did the Paralympic organizers say?

"Following a meeting held on September 1 at 3:30 a.m. attended by representatives of World Triathlon, Paris 2024 and the relevant French authorities involved in monitoring the conditions of the Seine and the weather, the decision has been taken to postpone the para-triathlon competitions," read a joint statement from Paris 2024 and World Triathlon.

"The latest tests show a decrease in water quality in the river following the rain episodes over the last two days. As a result, the water quality at the competition venue on Sunday, September 1 is not suitable for swimming and above the threshold established by World Triathlon.

"It has been decided to schedule all 11 Para-triathlon medal events on September 2," subject to water quality thresholds being met.

Paris 2024 organizers and World Triathlon said the health of athletes is their priority.

Heavy storms hit the French capital Friday and Saturday, and these rains can cause wastewater and runoff to flow into the river, leading to a rise in bacteria levels including E. coli.

Triathlon events already condensed into one day

On Thursday, organizers moved the 11 para-triathlon medal events, initially planned to be held over two days, to a single day on Sunday due to weather concerns, with September 2 and 3 being set aside as contingency days.

Para-triathlon events feature a 750-meter swim in the Seine, a 20-kilometer cycle down the Champs-Elysees, Avenue Montaigne and Pont des Invalides, followed by a 5-kilometer run to the Quai d'Orsay, finishing at Pont Alexandre III.

Triathlon and marathon swim events were also affected by the water quality of the river at the recent Olympic Games.

The men's triathlon was postponed and several training sessions were reshuffled as adverse weather conditions led to a spike in bacteria levels in the Seine.

Some Olympic triathletes fell ill after swimming in the Seine, though it remains unclear whether that was linked to the river water.

