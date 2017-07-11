Paraguay: Anti-mafia prosecutor killed on Colombia beach

Paraguay's prosecutor of organized crime and drug trafficking cases was killed by gunmen at a beach in Colombia, while he was on honeymoon with his wife.

Marcelo Pecci was slain by attackers who arrived on a jet ski or small boat, his wife, journalist Claudia Aguilera, said Tuesday.

She had recently shared photos on social media from their honeymoon at the Baru peninsula in the Caribbean, south of the Colombian city of Cartagena.

Her last post was made hours before the attack, announcing her pregnancy. It was a photo of herself and her husband with a pair of baby's shoes along with the message, "The best wedding gift ... the approaching life that is a testimony to the sweetest love."

Aguilera said her husband had not received any threats before the attack, but added that two men had approached them at a private beach attached to their hotel.

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez expressed condolences on Twitter. He described a "cowardly murder" and reiterated his commitment to fighting organized crime.

Colombia's foreign minister and vice president, Marta Lucia Ramirez, said authorities were working to clarify "the motives and authors of this heinous crime."

Investigations under way

"We have information that is being collected in urgent efforts and which is confidential which will help us to identify those responsible for this regrettable occurrence," said Colombia's national police chief General Jorge Luis Vargas in a video message.

A delegation of Paraguayan police will be joining the investigation, Vargas said. Officials from the US are also aiding the investigation.

A reward has been announced of about $122,000 for information that could help solve the crime as well as identify people suspected of being involved in the case.

Pecci was known for his work on high-profile anti-money laundering and anti-drug cases, and the investigation into the murder of a regional governor's daughter last year.

He was also involved in the case against Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho, who was arrested trying to enter Paraguay with an adulterated Paraguayan passport in 2020.

