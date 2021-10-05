Pandora Papers: Biggest ever offshore data leak

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Millions of leaked documents reveal the financial secrets of how world leaders, billionaires and celebrities use tax havens. More than 600 journalists from 150 outlets spent two years investigating confidential files.
A trove of leaked documents has revealed links between leaders and offshore tax havens. Officials in Pakistan and other countries are facing calls for investigation while Germany urged patience in fighting tax avoidance.
Fresh revelations about how politicians, celebrities and billionaires stash their wealth offshore have sparked calls for a tougher response. DW explores what has been achieved in the fight against tax evasion.
The global investigation into secret wealth and offshore dealings has revealed the names of several high-profile leaders within the European Union. That has raised uncomfortable questions for EU honchos.
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ali Bongo of Gabon are among the African leaders named in the Pandora Papers investigation as hiding assets in offshore tax havens.