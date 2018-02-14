 Panda bears: Not as mysterious as we once thought | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 03.05.2019

Science

Panda bears eat bamboo. We all know that. But we also all know that bears are meat eaters. A new study indicates the panda bears' change of diet from meat to bamboo isn't as puzzling as it would appear on first glance.

Panda eating bamboo

Like you or perhaps one of your vegetarian friends, panda bears are biologically classified as meat eaters despite their plant-based diets. The panda bear, although historically a carnivore, has long sustained itself mainly off bamboo.

But unlike you or one of your vegetarian friends, panda bears didn’t watch a documentary one day and decide to ban meat from their diets for ethical or health reasons. So how did it happen? When, and why, did the bears abruptly stop eating meat and start eating plants instead?

These questions, which have occupied the minds of scientists since China began loaning its bears to Western zoos after the Communist Revolution, were misguided, according to a May 2 study conducted in the Shaanxi province of China and reported in Current Biology.

Previously, instead of basing their understanding of the evolution of the panda's diet on nutrient consumption, scientists focused on "carnivore" and "herbivore" diet classifications, which are based solely on the type of food or energy, rather than nutrients, consumed.

Panda bear eating moon cake

In reality, scientists found that a nutrient-focused analysis shows that the bears’ seemingly mysterious change of heart (or, rather, diet) isn’t so mysterious after all.

Through their bamboo-based diets, panda bears receive levels of protein and carbohydrates typical of hypercarnivores, or animals such as alligators and vultures, whose diets are composed of more than 70 percent meat, according to the study.

So, although bamboo is traditionally classified as a plant, to a panda bear, nutritionally it functions more like a meat.

Herbivore on the outside, carnivore on the inside

Though they can still be classified as herbivores, pandas eat more like feral cats or wolves, with protein making up 50 percent of the nutrients consumed. The carnivorous classification can be extended across the life cycle – macronutrients in panda milk also indicate carnivorous composition.

Many of the herbivorous traits possessed by panda bears, such as dental and cranial adaptations and the pseudo thumb, are concerned with food processing, according to the study.

Many of the panda bear’s traits typical of meat eaters are more closely associated with macronutrient processing, the study said. So, a panda bear’s insides function like a meat eater’s, while the outsides adapted to the consumption of plants.

The panda bear’s pseudo thumb, for example, allows the animals to grasp bamboo sticks and is lauded by scientists as one of the most extraordinary manipulation systems in mammalian evolution.

Watch video 01:52

Why are pandas black and white?

This means that when panda bears evolved from their meat-eating ancestors, the diet change from meat to bamboo required far less evolutionary modification than previously suspected. Panda bears didn’t one day arbitrarily decide to drop meat and pick up bamboo sticks.

"The transition was likely more superficial than assumed," the study said, adding that the main changes were probably confined to food-handling traits and some micronutritional modifications.

Scientists have yet to determine when the fateful diet change took place in the evolutionary timeline of pandas. But this study indicates the shift wasn’t nearly as abrupt or dramatic as previously understood.

Panda bears are an endangered species and occur in the wild only in China, which hosts 80 percent of the world’s population of the black and white bear. In March, the country announced plans for the construction of a new national park where the bears can reproduce undisturbed.

  • Panda im Smithsonian National Zoo Washington

    Even pandas get lonely

    Food matters - and so does good company

    In the wild, pandas roam China's bamboo-clad mountain ranges, eating 10 to 20 kilograms (22 to 44 pounds) of the plant a day. But who wants to eat alone? A shared feast is twice as tasty!

  • Pandabären Italien

    Even pandas get lonely

    Better together

    Pandas are no loners, say scientists in the US and China. They put GPS collars on five pandas and tracked them over two years. To the researchers' surprise, three of the animals spent much of the fall - outside the spring mating season - living side-by-side.

  • Panda Drillinge in chinesischem Zoo geboren

    Even pandas get lonely

    Privacy, please!

    The endangered giant panda is an elusive animal. Until now, scientists have usually monitored them in zoos and breeding centers. It isn’t easy to spot them in their natural habitat: the dense and inaccessible forests of southeastern China. Active at night, they sleep through the day in caves or hollow tree trunks.

  • Deutschland Tier Pandabären

    Even pandas get lonely

    Romance? Not today ...

    Even though the study suggests pandas are more sociable than previously thought, their relationships tend to be platonic. Female pandas are only sexually receptive for two days each year - the rest of the time, anything more than friendship is off the menu.

  • Pandabär in Washington USA

    Even pandas get lonely

    First steps

    Panda cubs are always a sensation - whether they are born in the wild or in captivity. The cute, furry youngsters begin to crawl at 75 to 80 days old. These are the first steps of a long journey - pandas live for 20 or even 30 years.

  • Pandanachwuchs in Guangzhou, China

    Even pandas get lonely

    Blind, toothless, naked

    There is little glamour to a panda's start in life. Weighing just 90 to 120 grams (3 to 4 ounces), with a long tail and no fur, a newborn panda cub looks more like mouse or mole than the iconic beast it will grow into.

  • Deutschland Tier Pandabären

    Even pandas get lonely

    How to save a sex-shy species

    Scientists have carried out extensive research aimed at saving the giant panda from extinction. Now, they can predict a female's sexually receptive days from her body language. From there, artificial insemination is the method of choice. In this case, reproduction is more a matter of survival than romance.

  • China Panda Babies

    Even pandas get lonely

    A pile of pandas

    The survival of the giant panda has become a national cause in China. With the latest figures showing their numbers rose from 268 to 1,864 over the last decade, there could finally be something to celebrate. And now we know that pandas do in fact enjoy one another’s company, perhaps they should throw a party, too.

    Author: Judith Hartl / rk


