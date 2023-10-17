Pan American Games: All you need to know

Santiago 2023 is the seventh edition of the world's third largest multi-sport event, as athletes across the Americas compete one year ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The 2023 Pan American Games and ParaPan American Games will be the first ever edition in Santiago, Chile. It's set to be the largest multi-sport event ever in Chile, who also hosted the seventh World Cup back in 1962.

The event, which will run from October 20 until November 5, is often seen as a dress rehearsal for the Olympics because it is always held the year before the world's major international multi-sport event.

Santiago will host 8,000 athletes from 41 nations competing across 56 sports. The USA will be sending the largest contingent, with 631 athletes expected, 93 of whom are Olympians. Athletes from Brazil, Argentina, Canada and Mexico are also expected in large numbers, but the event also gives the chance to athletes from smaller nations such as the Bahamas, Grenada and Suriname to go for glory.

With over 100 direct quotas for Paris 2024 on offer, the Games for some are much more than just a chance to compete.

Debuts for three sports

This year, skateboarding, breaking, and sport climbing will make their debut at the Games.

Sport climbing and skateboarding debuted at 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and will return in Paris in 2024, but there arrival at the Pan American Games gives a raft of new athletes the chance to compete at the highest level.

Breaking, also known as break dancing, will make its debut at the Olympics in Paris in 2024 after a successful outing at the Youth Olympic Games in 2018. All eyes will be on the athletes in Santiago who will be judged on their creativity, personality, technique, variety, performance, and music. A total of 32 athletes will compete to qualify - 16 boys and 16 girls - in dance battles against once another. Both gold medalists will qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Elsewhere, artistic roller skating will get an outing in Santiago and synchronized trampolining will be contested for the first time ever.

Superstars

Did you know that Michael Jordan played in the competition before he had even been drafted into the NBA, playing for the US in 1983?

This time around, the US have declined to submit a 5x5 basketball team but that doesn't mean there aren't any stars on show.

Brazil's leading gymnast Rebeca Andrade is fresh off a gold medal in the vault at the World Championships in Antwerp and returns to her home continent to compete.

Andrade, the first Brazilian female gymnast to compete at an Olympic Games, is widely considered one of the greatest gymnasts of the modern era. The 24-year-old won Gold in the vault in Tokyo and, having missed out on the 2019 Games following a third anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee tear, leads the team hoping to pip the US to gold.

She will face stiff competition though, with 22-year-old Jordan Chiles headlining the US team in the absence of Simone Biles. Chiles won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics as a member of the US team and will be looking to go for glory at her first Pan American Games.

Rayssa Leal won silver in the 2020 Summer Olympics Image: Ben Curtis/AP/picture alliance

Perhaps the biggest name of the Games though, is skateboarding superstar Rayssa Leal (Brazil). The 15-year-old Brazilian won silver in Tokyo aged just 13, making her the youngest ever Olympian from her country and the youngest medalist in 85 years. Her success made her an overnight sensation and Leal hasn't looked back since, winning gold in this year's X Games.

Leal suffered a wrist injury in Switzerland last month but is hoping to show her 6.3 million Instagram followers and the world why she is the best street skaterboarder in the world in the sport's competition debut.

Safe is the word

With around a million people expected to attend over the course of 17 days, it is no surprise safety is high on the list of priorities.

One of the initiatives launched is a QR Code designed to keep women safe. Both at the Santiago International Airport and in the athletes' village the QR code will available to scan. Doing so will bring up information on the prevention of gender violence as well as a list of relevant contact information.

Elsewhere, organisers will be distributing 100,000 condoms during the games. The majority will be delivered to the athlete's village and official hotels and while not as many as were distributed during the Games in Rio (reportedly around 450,000, around 42 per athlete), the drive to promote safe sex among athletes and the population is clear.

Toronto did something similar when they hosted the Pan American Games back in 2015, distributing condoms in the hope of reinvigorating condom use in the city.

Indeed, Chile is looking to do the same given that, as cited in a research paper by Manuel Armayones Ruiz in BMC Public Health, "UNAIDS believes the country presents the highest incidence of STI/HIV in Latin America."

Edited by: Kalika Mehta