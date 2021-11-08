Visit the new DW website

Palestine

A historical term for the Holy Land to Jews, Christians and Muslims, there has long been disagreement over Palestinian land. Palestine has been a UN non-Member state since 2012.

The Palestinian territories include the Gaza Strip, along the Mediterranean coast, and the West Bank, the area west of the Jordan River. Its Arab population rejects claims to the land between those regions by modern Israel, founded in 1948. This is a collection of DW's latest content on the Palestinian territories.

28.08.2016 An Israeli woman uses her iPhone in front of the building housing the Israeli NSO group, on August 28, 2016, in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv. Apple iPhone owners, earlier in the week, were urged to install a quickly released security update after a sophisticated attack on an Emirati dissident exposed vulnerabilities targeted by cyber arms dealers. Lookout and Citizen Lab worked with Apple on an iOS patch to defend against what was called Trident because of its triad of attack methods, the researchers said in a joint blog post. Trident is used in spyware referred to as Pegasus, which a Citizen Lab investigation showed was made by an Israel-based organization called NSO Group. / AFP / JACK GUEZ (Photo credit should read JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

NSO spyware used on Palestinian activists' phones — report 08.11.2021

Rights groups say the Pegasus spyware was used to hack the cellphones of several activists from groups Israel recently labeled as "terrorist organizations."
DW Covid-19 Special Sendungslogo englisch

COVID-19 Special: Palestinians cope with coronavirus 01.11.2021

Getting as many people vaccinated as possible. That's the goal of health authorities in the Palestinian Territories. But they face a lack of knowledge about coronavirus and vaccination in the population.

A restored section at the site of a 7th century, 827 square meter (8900 square ft) mosaic that was opened to the public, at the Islamic archaeological site of Hisham Palace, north of the West Bank city of Jericho, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. One of the Occupied West Bank's most famous archaeological sites, home to one of the Islamic world's largest mosaics, has been fitted with a dome covering and an aerial walkway, after it underwent a Japanese funded multi million dollar project, that allows tourists to visit the site without damaging the mosaic and also to protects the ancient ruins from bad weather. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Restored ancient mosaic revealed at Jericho desert palace 29.10.2021

Hisham's Palace in the West Bank was recently renovated and is now opening to the public. Palestinians hope it will draw tourists.
(FILES) This file photo taken on October 5, 2021, shows a view of construction work in the Jewish settlement of Givat Zeev, near the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Ramallah. - Israel plans to build more residences for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, a government ministry said, adding to those announced in August by the new ruling coalition. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

Israel settlements: European countries call for expansion halt 28.10.2021

A total of 12 countries, including Germany, have expressed their opposition to the construction of 3,000 homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.
A view of Jewish housing in the Ma'aleh Adumim settlement, annexed to the controversial E1 area in the West Bank, outside Jerusalem, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Israel is quietly moving ahead with plans to build new Israeli settlements in areas around Jerusalem disregarding objections by the Biden administration, the international community and the Palestinians. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance

US denounces Israel's illegal settlement building in the West Bank 26.10.2021

The Biden administration has said it "opposes" the advancement of Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The move is a shift from the open support of settlements from ex-President Trump.
A man works inside the Palestinian civil society group Addameer, which was designated by Israel as a terrorist organization along with other five groups, in Ramallah, in the Israel-occupied West Bank October 24, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Critics seek proof after Israel designates Palestinian rights groups as terrorists 26.10.2021

Israel's designation of six Palestinian civil society groups as terrorist organizations has stirred controversy — and poses a challenge for European donors. Calls for providing evidence backing the claims are growing.

Salah Hamouri, Franco-Palestinian lawyer and field researcher for ADDAMEER (Conscience) Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, a Palestinian non-governmental organisation that works to support Palestinian political prisoners held in Israeli and Palestinian prisons, gives an interview with AFP at the NGO's offices in the West Bank city of Ramallah on October 1, 2020. (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI / AFP) (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel outlaws Palestinian NGOs citing anti-terrorism laws 22.10.2021

The Israeli Defense Ministry accused the six now outlawed groups of being "controlled" by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. A swift outcry denounced the move as politically motivated.
(L to R) FIFA President Gianni Infantino, former US secretary of the treasury Steve Mnuchin, and former US ambassador to Israel David Friedman attend the launch of the Friedman Center for Peace through Strength at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem on October 11, 2021. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Joint Israel-Palestine World Cup: Trumpists, Israeli right-wingers at event with FIFA boss 14.10.2021

Gianni Infantino suggests that Israel could one day host the World Cup along with the Palestinians. The idea is controversial, not least because the people he met with in Jerusalem only represent one side of the story.
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Sally Rooney of Normal People speaks during the Hulu segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 17, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sally Rooney declines working with Israeli publisher 13.10.2021

The author turned down publisher's Hebrew translation bid for her new novel, "Beautiful World, Where Are You," citing Palestinian human rights concerns.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seen speaking in the Chagall state hall ahead of a special session of the Israeli parliament, or Knesset, in Jerusalem, Israel, 18 March 2008. Merkel addressed the Knesset in German, becoming the first head of government to do so. The honour has largely been reserved for presidents and other heads of state. Two German presidents have spoken to the Knesset in German since 2000, and hearing the language associated so strongly with the Nazi genocide of six million Jews elicited little reaction in Israel. EPA/SEBASTIAN SCHEINER +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Angela Merkel leaves lasting legacy in Israel 09.10.2021

Angela Merkel is headed to Israel for a last official visit. With the shared history of the Holocaust ever present, the German chancellor deepened the firm alliance between the countries during her time in office.

An Israeli army soldier aims his weapon during the funeral of 12-year-old Palestinian boy Mohammad Al Alami, who was killed by Israeli troops, according to the Palestinian health ministry, near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli forces kill 5 Palestinians in West Bank raids against Hamas 26.09.2021

Five Palestinian gunmen were killed in an arrest operation targeting a Hamas cell in West Bank, Israel's military said. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the Hamas operatives were planning an imminent attack on Israel.
September 11, 2021, Rafah, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory: A Palestinian inspects the site of an Israeli airstrike following the Palestinian rocket fire into Israel, in Rafah in the southern of Gaza Strip, on September 12, 2021. Israel carried out air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday in response to Palestinian rocket fire into its territory, the Israeli military said (Credit Image: © Ashraf Amra/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

Israel hits Gaza in retaliation for rocket fire, military says 12.09.2021

The Israeli military has said it fired targets at a Hamas compound. Tensions have been on the rise at the border separating Gaza, prompting worries that violence could escalate once again.
A prison guard stands at the Gilboa prison in northern Israel, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Israeli forces on Monday launched a massive manhunt in northern Israel and the occupied West Bank after several Palestinian prisoners escaped overnight from the high-security facility in an extremely rare breakout. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

Israel: Six Palestinians escape high-security prison 06.09.2021

The Hollywood-style escape took place at a maximum-security facility about 2 miles from the boundary with the occupied West Bank. Authorities have erected roadblocks as they hunt the fugitives.
22.08.2021 August 22, 2021, Rafah, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory: Trucks loaded with goods and fuel enter the Gaza Strip from Israel through the Kerem Shalom crossing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on August 23, 2021. Israel had banned the entry of the construction materials into Gaza since the May 10-21 conflict with Gazan militants, during which more than 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis were killed and a large number of buildings in Gaza were destroyed Rafah Palestinian Territory - ZUMAap3_ 20210822_zaf_ap3_202 Copyright: xAshrafxAmrax

Israel relaxes some curbs on Gaza Strip 01.09.2021

Israel said it is expanding Gaza's fishing zone, increasing its water supply and allowing more Palestinian traders and goods to access Israel.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a Security Council meeting on the situation in Palestine, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) |

Israel's Gantz meets Palestine's Abbas for direct talks 30.08.2021

Israel's defense minster met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a possible sign of thawing ties. US President Joe Biden recently urged Israel's new prime minister to try to mend fences.

22.08.2021 GAZA CITY, GAZA - AUGUST 22: Smoke rises after Israeli army carried out airstrikes on Gaza City, Gaza on August 22, 2021. Ali Jadallah / Anadolu Agency

Israel launches airstrikes in Gaza after border clashes 22.08.2021

The violence is one of the worst since the 11-day Israel-Hamas conflict in May. A 13-year-old Palestinian boy and an Israeli Border Police solider were among those critically injured.
