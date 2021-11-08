Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A historical term for the Holy Land to Jews, Christians and Muslims, there has long been disagreement over Palestinian land. Palestine has been a UN non-Member state since 2012.
The Palestinian territories include the Gaza Strip, along the Mediterranean coast, and the West Bank, the area west of the Jordan River. Its Arab population rejects claims to the land between those regions by modern Israel, founded in 1948. This is a collection of DW's latest content on the Palestinian territories.
Israel's designation of six Palestinian civil society groups as terrorist organizations has stirred controversy — and poses a challenge for European donors. Calls for providing evidence backing the claims are growing.
Gianni Infantino suggests that Israel could one day host the World Cup along with the Palestinians. The idea is controversial, not least because the people he met with in Jerusalem only represent one side of the story.