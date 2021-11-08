A historical term for the Holy Land to Jews, Christians and Muslims, there has long been disagreement over Palestinian land. Palestine has been a UN non-Member state since 2012.

The Palestinian territories include the Gaza Strip, along the Mediterranean coast, and the West Bank, the area west of the Jordan River. Its Arab population rejects claims to the land between those regions by modern Israel, founded in 1948. This is a collection of DW's latest content on the Palestinian territories.