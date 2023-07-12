  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
German-Chinese relations
War in Ukraine
Heat and drought
SocietyPakistan

Pakistani families suffer as hundreds jailed far from home

Jamila Achakzai in Islamabad
4 hours ago

The families of prisoners, many from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, say they struggle to pay for long journeys needed to visit their loved ones. They argue prisoners should instead be held in their home states.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TmYo
Security officials guard a blocked road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
Prisons in the South Asian country are often overcrowdedImage: Muhammad Hasib/AP Photo/picture alliance

Gul Shireen, a woman in her late 60s, has traveled around 260 kilometers (160 miles) from her village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to the city of Rawalpindi to see her incarcerated son, who was sentenced to life after being convicted of murder.  

Authorities have imprisoned her son in the city's central prison. 

"We often speak over the [jail] phone. But as a mother, I want to see him in person to satisfy myself that he's fine. That's why I show up at the jail every month after traveling long distances," she told DW.

In Pakistan, theirs is not an isolated case.

Shireen's son is one among 945 people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who are behind bars at the Rawalpindi prison, according to Pakistan's National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR).

Families struggle to pay for long journeys

Most of these prisoners have been convicted of committing crimes in Punjab. They're housed in the state's prisons, far away from their home province.

But their families, many of them from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, say they struggle to pay for the long journeys needed to visit the inmates. They argue that prisoners should instead be held in their home states.

Pakistan: Karachi jail teaches art to inmates

The younger brother of Mukhtar Shah, a resident of northwestern Kohat city, is currently serving time in prison.

"There's no denying that my younger brother has committed a crime and should be punished, but why should we [family] suffer?" Shah said. 

"We're too poor to afford to leave work and pay high bus fares to visit him in prison," he added. Shah has appealed to the authorities to transfer his brother to a prison located closer to their family home.

'Pakistani prisons are notoriously overcrowded': HRW

Prisons in the South Asian country are also often overcrowded.

The central prison in Rawalpindi, for instance, has capacity to hold around 2,200 inmates, but currently houses more than 6,000 prisoners, the NCHR said.

"A key problem we have seen is the extent of overcrowding in jails, as a result of which, not all inmates are housed in jails in their home provinces," Maheen Paracha, spokesperson for the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, an independent rights group, told DW.

"Wherever this happens, it affects poorer families disproportionately because they do not have the funds to travel long distances to meet incarcerated relatives," she said. 

Local woman vendor selling items in a slum in Islamabad
Poor Pakistanis often don't make enough money to visit relatives incarcerated in a far-off stateImage: Ismat Jabeen/DW

Human Rights Watch also released a report in March, slamming the overcrowding in the nation's prisons.

"Pakistani prisons are notoriously overcrowded, with cells designed for a maximum of three people holding up to 15," the report stated.

 "The principal cause for overcrowding is the dysfunctional criminal justice system itself," HRW added in the report.

'Contact with the outside world, especially family, is their right'

Mian Farooq Nazir, a senior police official in Punjab, recently launched an initiative allowing prisoners to make video calls to their families.

The initiative is currently available in central jails in the cities of Rawalpindi and Lahore. Safdar Chaudhry, a lawyer, said there are plans to extend it to other prisons in Punjab.

Rabiya Javeri Agha, who heads the National Commission for Human Rights, said she had raised the issue of prisoners being jailed in provinces other than their home state with the Pakistani government, but no action has been taken so far. 

"Though there are no hard and fast rules for holding prisoners in their provinces, contact with the outside world, especially family, is their right as per the international human rights standards," she said. 

"So, they all should be relocated to the jails nearest to their homes to facilitate family visits."

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

An overcrowded animal market in Karachi, Pakistan

Pakistan: Karachi's overcrowded animal market

Pakistan: Karachi's overcrowded animal market

Could recent legislation help some of the pets kept in small and unhygienic cages at a sprawling market in Karachi?
BusinessJuly 7, 202302:55 min
Sendung Reporter 8.7.23 Frauen-Comedy-Gruppe Khawatoons in Pakistan

Stand-up against sexism - Pakistan's female comedians

Stand-up against sexism - Pakistan's female comedians

Comedy in Pakistan has always been a male-dominated space. Men are allowed to crack jokes, show off, or be crude. Enter female comedians.
SocietyJuly 8, 202312:36 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Pakistan: Imran Khan complains of 'total crackdown' on party

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Water coming through a hose from a truck is filled up in bottles

South Africa's citizens suffer water crisis

South Africa's citizens suffer water crisis

Society4 hours ago03:35 min
More from Africa

Asia

Dengue patients at a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Bangladesh confronts surge in dengue cases

Bangladesh confronts surge in dengue cases

Society24 hours ago02:45 min
More from Asia

Germany

Cottbus | Demonstration

Teachers in eastern Germany face far-right threats

Teachers in eastern Germany face far-right threats

Society4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Wagner group soldier stands in front of rubble

Russia: From convict to hero via Ukraine?

Russia: From convict to hero via Ukraine?

Politics6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

wrecked street in Jenin

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

Palestinians in Jenin rebuild lives after Israeli raids

ConflictsJuly 13, 202302:52 min
More from Middle East

North America

Two Harvard University students share a hug as they protest the US Supreme Court ruling that universities may not consider race in admissions

US university admissions ruling triggers a rethink

US university admissions ruling triggers a rethink

SocietyJuly 14, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Belgian blue cattle on a pasture in Wallonia

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

EU-Mercosur trade deal: A tale of two cattle breeders

TradeJuly 13, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage