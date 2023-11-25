  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
Violence against women
CatastrophePakistan

Pakistan: Several killed in shopping mall fire

November 25, 2023

Dozens of shoppers were inside the mall in the port city of Karachi when the blaze broke out.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ZRCh
Firefighters douse the fire at a shopping mall in Karachi, Pakistan, on November 25, 2023
The blaze ripped through the RJ mall early on Saturday morningImage: Rizwan Tabassum/AFP

A blaze ripped through a shopping mall in Pakistan's southwestern metropolis of Karachi on Saturday, killing at least 10 people, officials said.

More than 20 others were injured as the fire took hold on the fourth floor of the multi-story RJ Mall.

Dozens of people were inside the six-story building in the southern port city at the time.

Local broadcaster Geo News said the blaze started early in the morning and that the fire brigade had rescued around 50 people.

Fire blamed on generator fault

Shahid Hussain, a spokesman for the Chippa welfare organization, which runs a rescue service, said the fire was started by a generator short circuit and spread to engulf two floors of the building.

Firefighters douse the fire at a shopping mall in Karachi, Pakistan, on November 25, 2023
The blaze broke out on the fourth floor of the six-story RJ Mall in KarachiImage: Rizwan Tabassum/AFP

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the blaze had been extinguished and a cooling process was underway.

Poor safety laws and building codes as well as lax enforcement mean fires in large residential and commercial buildings are frequent in Pakistan.

Fire departments in the country are largely understaffed and ill-equipped to handle disasters.

Earlier this year in April, a fire tore through a garment factory in Karachi, killing four firefighters.

In August 2021, at least 10 people were killed in a fire at a chemical factory in the same city.

In 2012, at least 250 laborers died at a garment factory in Baldia Town, in western Karachi, when a fire engulfed the facility that had no fire escape.

mm/wmr (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Pakistan president Arif Alvi holds out his right hand

Pakistan announces February 8 date for delayed elections

Pakistan announces February 8 date for delayed elections

A caretaker government has been in place in Pakistan since parliament was dissolved on August 9, with new constituency boundaries required after the latest census.
PoliticsNovember 2, 2023
Security and police personnel patrol on a street in Quetta

Pakistan: Insurgents kill 14 soldiers in Balochistan

Pakistan: Insurgents kill 14 soldiers in Balochistan

The Pakistani military said an attack in the restive Balochistan region targeted a troop convoy. Balochistan is home to a decades-long insurgency by ethnic militants.
ConflictsNovember 4, 2023
Taliban fighters stand guard as Afghan refugees line up to register in a camp near the Torkham Pakistan-Afghanistan border

How deportations of Afghans imperil Pakistan's security

How deportations of Afghans imperil Pakistan's security

The move to expel Afghan migrants from Pakistan has enraged the Taliban regime in Kabul and could push the Islamists faction to move closer to their ideological allies across the border.
ConflictsNovember 13, 2023