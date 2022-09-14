 Pakistan floods: Medicine shortages threaten health crisis | Asia | An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 15.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

Pakistan floods: Medicine shortages threaten health crisis

Waterborne diseases are spreading in northwestern Pakistan as floodwaters recede. Doctors do not have enough medicine to treat displaced people living in crowded camps.

Apples sitting in brown water

Diseases are being spread by unsanitary water

Gul Makai from Swat district in the northwestern Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was forced from her home after floodwaters inundated her village.

Although the waters have receded, the flooding has left behind unsanitary conditions in which dangerous pathogens can easily spread. Medicine and clean water are scarce in this remote area of Pakistan.

Makai is staying in a flood shelter three miles from her home and tries to cool her crying infant son with a handheld fan.

The 11-month-old fidgets on a plastic floor mat constantly scratching his skin, which has been infected with scabies. Two of her other children are also infected. The ailment is spread by microscopic mites that burrow into the skin. 

"Look at the rashes and scabs on his body. He scrapes them with fingers and cries, while the humid heat adds to his misery in this tent," Makai told DW.  The temperature hovers around 30 degrees Celsius with 60% humidity.

Flood destruction displaces communities

Much of Swat district is situated in a river valley surrounded by mountains and it was one of the worst hit areas in northern Pakistan by last month's record flooding, which washed away infrastructure and houses.

Local authorities set up tent camps for displaced people on the grounds of a school. Makai said she received medicated cream for scabies after arriving at the camp, but was not given any further medical assistance.

Cholera, diarrhea and dysentery are also spreading in the displacement camps due to lack of clean water.

Nauman Khan from the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA), a medical NGO, told DW at a camp in Swat's capital, Saidu Sharif, that stagnant rainwater used for drinking and washing was spreading disease.

  • Brown water covers the city of Charsadda, with just trees and parts of houses still visible from the air

    Catastrophic flooding continues in Pakistan

    A country under water

    Much of the country looks like this aerial shot of the northern Pakistani city of Charsadda. It’s "a climate dystopia on our doorstep," said Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman. According to the Statistical Meteorological Office, there has been twice as much rainfall across the country than usual at this time of year. In some areas, even four times as much.

  • Four men try to transport their belongings on a homemade raft near Peshawar

    Catastrophic flooding continues in Pakistan

    Saving what can be saved

    A group of men near Peshawar use a makeshift raft to carry their belongings to higher ground. Pakistan is currently being hit by the worst floods since 2010, when almost a fifth of the country was under water, and more than 2,000 people died.

  • An old man lies on a bed in front of the remains of his house, surrounded by floodwaters

    Catastrophic flooding continues in Pakistan

    Entire villages washed away

    Like so many others, this man lost his house in Jafarabad to the floods. Since the monsoon rains began in June, nearly one million homes have been destroyed or damaged, and entire villages have been washed away. According to the National Disaster Management Authority, this year's flooding has affected more than 33 million people, one-seventh of the population.

  • A man swims through brown floodwater, with only his head visible above the deluge

    Catastrophic flooding continues in Pakistan

    A country engulfed

    The floods have hit Pakistan in the middle of a severe economic crisis. Rising commodity prices were already causing hardship, but now prices for staple foods like onions, tomatoes and chickpeas are also skyrocketing. According to government figures, the state of Pakistan itself has recently come close to insolvency.

  • A white-bearded man wades across a flooded street with a bag in one hand and a staff in the other

    Catastrophic flooding continues in Pakistan

    Wading through troubled economic waters

    The IMF is set to decide on Aug. 29 whether to approve the resumption of a $6 billion loan program to help Pakistan service its external debt. This does not take into account the funds the country will need to repair the damage caused by this monsoon season, not to mention aid for the people who have been affected.

  • Several people in a row of tents of an aid organization.

    Catastrophic flooding continues in Pakistan

    Thousands sleep in tents

    Thousands of people displaced by the floods are now living in temporary camps like this one in Charsadda. Many are located along highways and railroad tracks because their embankments are often the only dry ground to be found. Each day, more people arrive with what belongings they were able to rescue from the water.

  • Rescue workers unload tents from a transport helicopter in Pakistan's the Swat Valley

    Catastrophic flooding continues in Pakistan

    International aid arrives

    Rescue workers unload tents for those stranded by the floods in the Swat Valley on Aug. 28. Planes from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have begun bringing supplies to the capital of Islamabad, and Pakistan's National Disaster Management Agency has also begun distributing relief. But one senior officer reported that there are hardly any landing sites available in the affected areas.

  • Several children shelter under a tarp with their mother along a Peshawar roadside

    Catastrophic flooding continues in Pakistan

    Relief efforts delayed by widespread destruction

    The floods have affected all four provinces in Pakistan. Countless roads and bridges have been destroyed, making relief efforts difficult. This family in Peshawar has taken shelter in a tent. Whether they can also be supplied with food will only become clear in the coming days. But the weather forecast is some cause for hope: There is no rain expected in the coming week.

    Author: Philipp Böll


Cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever have also been reported. Khan said mosquito nets and repellent are needed.

She added that women are also unable to maintain menstrual hygiene, as pads and tampons are not available.

"I detected eight cases of yeast infection in just one day and found the repeated use of a piece of cloth [by menstruating women] caused it," she said. Women are also unable to access pain relievers.

A 23-year-old woman told DW anonymously that the tablets and herbal tea normally used to treat menstrual pain are not available. 

"We have to drink warm water or walk around for relief, but those home remedies fail to save us from the embarrassment of men knowing about a matter very private for us," she said.

Medicine in short supply

Aid organizations say more medicine is urgently needed to stop the spread of waterborne diseases after the flooding. Pharmacies are out of painkillers, antibiotics, and medicines for skin and gynecological issues, diabetes and eye infections.

Asadullah Khan, an aid worker from the Pakistani social welfare charity Edhi Foundation, told DW that many of his acquaintances in Swat have contacted relatives in other parts of Pakistan hoping to acquire insulin and other medicine, only to find pharmacies are out of stock.

Khan, who is based in the Swat valley's northern Kalam region, added a World Health Organization (WHO) team visited a local hospital and promised provision of essential medicines and other goods.

Pharmaceutical companies have blamed the government for drug shortages, as a price cap has raised the cost of production and led to suspended manufacturing.

"When a finished product costs us [companies] more than the allowed price, how we will continue manufacturing it? It's the simple principle of doing business, " Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association chairman Hamid Raza told DW.

He added the issue would be resolved if the government hiked prices in proportion to inflation.

Swat District health officer Mohammad Saleem Khan told DW that a health crisis could spread out of control if medical supplies are not provided soon.

"We [health department] are trying our best to ensure the availability of medicines but things are fast worsening. We need more medicine," he said.

How Pakistan floods are impacting children's education

Edited by: Wesley Rahn 

Related content

How Pakistan floods are impacting children's education

How Pakistan floods are impacting children's education 14.09.2022

The massive floods have fully or partially destroyed over 18,590 schools across the South Asian country, hampering the education of at least 670,000 students.

DADDU, PAKISTAN, SEPTEMBER 03: Pakistani flood victims receive food as they were displaced from their homes following flash flood in Daddu district in southern Sindh province, Pakistan, on September 03, 2022. The devastating floods across Pakistan has killed more than 1,200 people, injured more than 6,000 people and affected some 33 million people since June 14. Ahmed Ali / Anadolu Agency

Pakistan floods threaten food security as critical crops destroyed 13.09.2022

Agricultural land inundated by flooding is set to have long-term humanitarian and economic impacts in Pakistan. Billions of dollars worth of rice, sugar and wheat have already been lost.

A woman fans her children as displaced families take refuge along a roadside after fleeing their flood-hit homes, on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Officials in Pakistan say deaths from widespread flooding have topped 1,000 since mid-June. Flash flooding from the heavy rains has washed away villages and crops as soldiers and rescue workers evacuated stranded residents to the safety of relief camps and provided food to thousands of displaced Pakistanis. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)

Pakistan floods: Pregnant women in urgent need of health care 05.09.2022

Hundreds of thousands of pregnant women have been displaced by the unprecedented floods in Pakistan. They urgently need proper medical care to ensure a safe pregnancy and childbirth.

Advertisement