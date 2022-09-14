Pakistan floods: Medicine shortages threaten health crisis

Gul Makai from Swat district in the northwestern Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was forced from her home after floodwaters inundated her village.

Although the waters have receded, the flooding has left behind unsanitary conditions in which dangerous pathogens can easily spread. Medicine and clean water are scarce in this remote area of Pakistan.

Makai is staying in a flood shelter three miles from her home and tries to cool her crying infant son with a handheld fan.

The 11-month-old fidgets on a plastic floor mat constantly scratching his skin, which has been infected with scabies. Two of her other children are also infected. The ailment is spread by microscopic mites that burrow into the skin.

"Look at the rashes and scabs on his body. He scrapes them with fingers and cries, while the humid heat adds to his misery in this tent," Makai told DW. The temperature hovers around 30 degrees Celsius with 60% humidity.

Flood destruction displaces communities

Much of Swat district is situated in a river valley surrounded by mountains and it was one of the worst hit areas in northern Pakistan by last month's record flooding, which washed away infrastructure and houses.

Local authorities set up tent camps for displaced people on the grounds of a school. Makai said she received medicated cream for scabies after arriving at the camp, but was not given any further medical assistance.

Cholera, diarrhea and dysentery are also spreading in the displacement camps due to lack of clean water.

Nauman Khan from the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA), a medical NGO, told DW at a camp in Swat's capital, Saidu Sharif, that stagnant rainwater used for drinking and washing was spreading disease.

Catastrophic flooding continues in Pakistan A country under water Much of the country looks like this aerial shot of the northern Pakistani city of Charsadda. It’s "a climate dystopia on our doorstep," said Pakistan's Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman. According to the Statistical Meteorological Office, there has been twice as much rainfall across the country than usual at this time of year. In some areas, even four times as much.

Catastrophic flooding continues in Pakistan Saving what can be saved A group of men near Peshawar use a makeshift raft to carry their belongings to higher ground. Pakistan is currently being hit by the worst floods since 2010, when almost a fifth of the country was under water, and more than 2,000 people died.

Catastrophic flooding continues in Pakistan Entire villages washed away Like so many others, this man lost his house in Jafarabad to the floods. Since the monsoon rains began in June, nearly one million homes have been destroyed or damaged, and entire villages have been washed away. According to the National Disaster Management Authority, this year's flooding has affected more than 33 million people, one-seventh of the population.

Catastrophic flooding continues in Pakistan A country engulfed The floods have hit Pakistan in the middle of a severe economic crisis. Rising commodity prices were already causing hardship, but now prices for staple foods like onions, tomatoes and chickpeas are also skyrocketing. According to government figures, the state of Pakistan itself has recently come close to insolvency.

Catastrophic flooding continues in Pakistan Wading through troubled economic waters The IMF is set to decide on Aug. 29 whether to approve the resumption of a $6 billion loan program to help Pakistan service its external debt. This does not take into account the funds the country will need to repair the damage caused by this monsoon season, not to mention aid for the people who have been affected.

Catastrophic flooding continues in Pakistan Thousands sleep in tents Thousands of people displaced by the floods are now living in temporary camps like this one in Charsadda. Many are located along highways and railroad tracks because their embankments are often the only dry ground to be found. Each day, more people arrive with what belongings they were able to rescue from the water.

Catastrophic flooding continues in Pakistan International aid arrives Rescue workers unload tents for those stranded by the floods in the Swat Valley on Aug. 28. Planes from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have begun bringing supplies to the capital of Islamabad, and Pakistan's National Disaster Management Agency has also begun distributing relief. But one senior officer reported that there are hardly any landing sites available in the affected areas.

Catastrophic flooding continues in Pakistan Relief efforts delayed by widespread destruction The floods have affected all four provinces in Pakistan. Countless roads and bridges have been destroyed, making relief efforts difficult. This family in Peshawar has taken shelter in a tent. Whether they can also be supplied with food will only become clear in the coming days. But the weather forecast is some cause for hope: There is no rain expected in the coming week. Author: Philipp Böll



Cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever have also been reported. Khan said mosquito nets and repellent are needed.

She added that women are also unable to maintain menstrual hygiene, as pads and tampons are not available.

"I detected eight cases of yeast infection in just one day and found the repeated use of a piece of cloth [by menstruating women] caused it," she said. Women are also unable to access pain relievers.

A 23-year-old woman told DW anonymously that the tablets and herbal tea normally used to treat menstrual pain are not available.

"We have to drink warm water or walk around for relief, but those home remedies fail to save us from the embarrassment of men knowing about a matter very private for us," she said.

Medicine in short supply

Aid organizations say more medicine is urgently needed to stop the spread of waterborne diseases after the flooding. Pharmacies are out of painkillers, antibiotics, and medicines for skin and gynecological issues, diabetes and eye infections.

Asadullah Khan, an aid worker from the Pakistani social welfare charity Edhi Foundation, told DW that many of his acquaintances in Swat have contacted relatives in other parts of Pakistan hoping to acquire insulin and other medicine, only to find pharmacies are out of stock.

Khan, who is based in the Swat valley's northern Kalam region, added a World Health Organization (WHO) team visited a local hospital and promised provision of essential medicines and other goods.

Pharmaceutical companies have blamed the government for drug shortages, as a price cap has raised the cost of production and led to suspended manufacturing.

"When a finished product costs us [companies] more than the allowed price, how we will continue manufacturing it? It's the simple principle of doing business, " Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association chairman Hamid Raza told DW.

He added the issue would be resolved if the government hiked prices in proportion to inflation.

Swat District health officer Mohammad Saleem Khan told DW that a health crisis could spread out of control if medical supplies are not provided soon.

"We [health department] are trying our best to ensure the availability of medicines but things are fast worsening. We need more medicine," he said.

