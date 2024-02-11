Pakistan election: Khan-backed independents lead final tally

The delayed final results from Pakistan's national elections on Thursday show that independent candidates backed by ex-PM Imran Khan won the most seats.

Independent candidates linked to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan won the most seats in the country's national election, a final tally by the election commission showed Sunday.

Khan-backing independents won 101 of the 264 seats, while the party of another former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, won 75 seats. The Pakistan's People's Party (PPP) which backed ex-Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari came third with 54 seats. Eleven other parties received a total of 34 seats in the National Assembly.

Khan — who is currently in prison — and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party were blocked from running in the election, so the supporters of Khan had to run as independents.

Both Khan's PTI and Sharif's party, the Muslim League (PML-N) have claimed victory. But as the PML-N becomes the single largest party in parliament, it is likely to have the best chance at forming a coalition. It has already started to seek partners.

The final tally was released over 60 hours after voting concluded in Thursday's national elections, a delay that has raised questions about the process.

The vote was overshadowed by a shutdown of internet services due to several bouts of organized violence as well as allegations of manipulation.

There were initially no results from two constituencies; in one of the cases, there was no vote because of the murder of a candidate.

