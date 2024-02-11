  1. Skip to content
Pakistan election: Khan-backed independents lead final tally

February 11, 2024

The delayed final results from Pakistan's national elections on Thursday show that independent candidates backed by ex-PM Imran Khan won the most seats.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cGVl
Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party protest in Peshawar against the alleged rigging in Pakistan's national election results, on February 9, 2024,
Pakistanis voted Thursday in national elections but the result took three days to be announcedImage: ABDUL MAJEED/AFP/Getty Images

Independent candidates linked to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan won the most seats in the country's national election, a final tally by the election commission showed Sunday.

Khan-backing independents won 101 of the 264 seats, while the party of another former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, won 75 seats. The Pakistan's People's Party (PPP) which backed ex-Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari came third with 54 seats. Eleven other parties received a total of 34 seats in the National Assembly.

Khan — who is currently in prison and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party were blocked from running in the election, so the supporters of Khan had to run as independents.

Both Khan's PTI and Sharif's party, the Muslim League (PML-N) have claimed victory. But as the PML-N becomes the single largest party in parliament, it is likely to have the best chance at forming a coalition. It has already started to seek partners.

The final tally was released over 60 hours after voting concluded in Thursday's national elections, a delay that has raised questions about the process.

The vote was overshadowed by a shutdown of internet services due to several bouts of organized violence as well as allegations of manipulation.

There were initially no results from two constituencies; in one of the cases, there was no vote because of the murder of a candidate.

This breaking news story will be updated shortly.

mm/ab (dpa, Reuters)