  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
TerrorismPakistan

Pakistan: 11 laborers killed in bomb blast

1 hour ago

Security officials said a suspected IED detonated beneath a truck that was transporting workers to an army construction site.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VMec
A file photo of police officers taking position behind their vehicle
Over the past year, Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in attacks orchestrated by Islamist militantsImage: Ikram Suri/AP/picture alliance

Eleven people were killed in a suspected militant attack in northern Pakistan, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Sunday.

Kakar posted on X, previously known as Twitter, that a "terrorist attack" in North Waziristan "claimed the lives of 11 innocent laborers."

According to security and police officials, a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) detonated beneath a truck transporting workers to an army construction site in Waziristan, situated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghanistan border.

No organization has yet taken responsibility for the incident.

Rise in Islamist militant attacks

Over the past year, Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in attacks orchestrated by Islamist militants, especially after the dissolution of a cease-fire agreement between the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and the national government.

Other extremist groups, including the so-called "Islamic State," have claimed responsibility for several attacks.

A major explosion at a political gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized by a religious faction last month resulted in the deaths of 45 individuals.

Pakistan bombing survivor recounts trauma

ss/fb (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

F-16 jets being operated by the Romanian Air Force

Ukraine updates: F-16 training has begun, Kyiv says

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and a number of African leaders and delegates participate in the plenary session of the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit

Africa-Russia: A tricky relationship

Africa-Russia: A tricky relationship

Politics10 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

APBn officials at Cox's Bazar refugee camps

Bangladesh police accused of abusing Rohingya refugees

Bangladesh police accused of abusing Rohingya refugees

SocietyAugust 19, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

young girl hugging three young children

Au pairs in Germany: Dream job to living nightmare

Au pairs in Germany: Dream job to living nightmare

Society2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Part of Inpex Corp.'s onshore natural gas processing facility in Darwin, Australia, on July 24, 2018

LNG supplies: Why Europe is spooked by Australian strike

LNG supplies: Why Europe is spooked by Australian strike

Business19 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

People line up outside of a local school to register to be evacuated

Thousands of Canadians flee wildfires in north, west

Thousands of Canadians flee wildfires in north, west

Catastrophe24 hours ago01:53 min
More from North America

Latin America

Armed soldiers in camouflage stand in front of a graffiti-covered wall

Ecuador votes in the shadow of violence

Ecuador votes in the shadow of violence

PoliticsAugust 19, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage