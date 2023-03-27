  1. Skip to content
Oversized banks and houses need help!

41 minutes ago

Why do big banks need to be rescued? When are they actually systemically important? Plus, why is the dream of owning your own home an environmental nightmare? And how can those houses be heated more efficiently? Are mini houses a good alternative?

https://p.dw.com/p/4PNl6
DW MADE Still

Living in tiny houses

Tiny houses are very trendy. But many local authorities are opposed to treating them like traditional homes.
Architecture36 minutes ago06:04 min
DW MADE Still

Home ownership an environmental nightmare?

Can better policies make housing and urban planning more sustainable and socially just?
Nature and Environment37 minutes ago08:29 min
DW MADE Still

When is a bank systemically important?

Why are banks being rescued? Are private homes harming the environment, and are there alternatives?
Trade39 minutes ago04:50 min
DW Made in Germany Sendungslogo Composite

Made in Germany — Your Business Magazine

In a rapidly changing world, MADE in Germany examines the risks and benefits of digitalization and its impact on the way we work, what we earn and how we live.

A destroyed apartment block in Avdiivka, Donetsk region

Ukraine updates: Russia suffers tank losses in Donetsk

Conflicts2 hours ago
Africa

A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe: Young voters register for elections

PoliticsMarch 27, 2023
Asia

A child puts a protective hat on while a man kneels in front of her

Japan holds evacuation drills amid Taiwan invasion fear

Conflicts5 hours ago
Germany

A swimming costume on the edge of a swimming pool in Berlin.

Berlin clarifies gender equality rules for topless bathing

Society3 hours ago
Europe

Protesters hold up signs by Amnesty International reading "We stand with women of Iran"

Amnesty International: Spotlight on Iran, Myanmar, Ukraine

Human Rights16 hours ago
Middle East

A portrait of dissident Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi is seen being held up during a human rights demonstration.

Iran: Jailed rapper Toomaj Salehi could face death penalty

Human Rights5 hours ago03:22 min
North America

DW MADE Still

When is a bank systemically important?

Trade39 minutes ago04:50 min
Latin America

This handout photograph provided by the Press Information Bureau shows leaders of the BRICS nations, during a video conference.

A new world order? BRICS nations offer alternative to West

BusinessMarch 27, 2023
