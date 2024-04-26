Overfishing and Pollution: Threats to Gambia’s Blue Economy

Overfishing and Pollution: Threats to Gambia’s Blue EconomyApril 26, 2024
Industrial pollution from a local factory producing fishmeal that's exported to China poses a further threat to their livelihoods.
Also on Eco Africa:
Joining forces to protect Guinea's Tristao Islands
The Tristao Islands of northern Guinea are a treasure trove of biodiversity and also support rice fields. But rising sea levels threaten the Marine Protected Area. We visit the archipelago to see how conservation efforts are making a real difference.
Tunisia’s olive farmers adapt to extreme weather
Drought has had a severe impact on the olive harvest in Tunisia, resulting in exploding olive oil prices. Farmers are finding ways to adapt to extreme weather, such as switching to new irrigation techniques and organic farming methods.
Ghana’s Eco Hospital helps patients heal
The Eco Hospital in Wa in northwestern Ghana uses the healing power of nature to treat the patients. They get to spend time outdoors, play with the hospital pet animals, and help harvest fresh produce in the kitchen garden.
The Maasai wielding a camera to protect wildlife
Ambrose Letoluai is a goatherder and a talented photographer. With his striking portraits of the many animals that live here, the Maasai researcher hopes to raise awareness of species that are vulnerable or endangered.
