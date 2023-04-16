Mental health and addiction problems are not talked about in many Asian countries. That can make it especially hard to overcome the crisis and the pain. For this episode of HER, three women take a look back at very difficult periods in their lives and share how they found their way out of the void that surrounded them.
A series that tells the stories of women from Asia who are breaking stereotypes and voicing their opinions loud and clear. In each episode, three women share their perspectives on universal and existential topics.