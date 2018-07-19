 Our Beautiful Planet: Tanzania′s crimson ′stone animal′ lake | eco@africa | DW | 19.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Eco@Africa

Our Beautiful Planet: Tanzania's crimson 'stone animal' lake

Bright-red Lake Natron in Tanzania may not look inviting enough to take a dip – and that's a good thing: its water is extremely alkaline. The caustic lake has another strange quality: it appears to turn animals to stone.

DW eco@africa - Tanzania's Lake Natron (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Rossi)

The scarlet waters of Lake Natron in northern Tanzania are eye-catching enough by themselves. But when coupled with the sight of dead animals seemingly turned to stone, the lake appears even more eerie. So what's causing it?

The lake's extremely alkaline water has a pH as high as 10.5, similar to milk of magnesia, a treatment used to neutralize stomach acid. It owes its unusual chemistry to the surrounding volcanic geology: the minerals, particularly sodium carbonate, and salts created by volcanic processes flow into the lake from the surrounding hills. Ol Doinyo Lengai, an active volcano, lies not far from the lake.

DW eco@africa - Lake Natron in Tanzania (picture-alliance/dpa/Mary Evans Picture Library/A. Warren)

Lake Natron's very alkaline water has a pH of around 10.5 - too high for many animals

This raises the lake's alkalinity to far above water's normal neutral pH of 7. The lake actually takes its name from the naturally-occurring blend of chemicals it contains.

The water comes from mineral hot springs and a river, but the lake doesn't drain out to any sea or river – evaporation is how the shallow lake loses water, which can reach as high as 41 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit).

DW eco@africa - Tanzania's Lake Natron (imago/Bluegreen Pictures/J.-C. Munoz)

The stunning red color is caused by haloarchaea, microorganisms which love salty water

The reason for the lake’s colorful water is down to haloarchaea, microorganisams that flourish in its salty waters – the vermillion shade is even more stunning at the end of the dry season, when the water level is especially low.

While it may be paradise for haloarchaea, many creatures can't survive in such alkaline waters – but animals whose bodies are adapted to such pH levels also inhabit the lake, meaning Lake Natron is far from barren.

DW eco@africa - Lake Natron in Tanzania (Getty Images/AFP/T. Karumba)

Lesser flamingoes flock to Lake Natron in their droves for breeding season

Flocks of flamingos, other birds and tilapia fish all call the lake their home. More than 2 million lesser flamingos use the lake as their primary breeding ground in Africa.

But when animals die and end up in the water, something odd happens: it looks like living animals turned to stone instantly on hitting the lake. But what actually happens is that the corpses of animals which died in the lake are sometimes preserved by the sodium carbonate minerals and other salts that were used by the ancient Egyptians for mummification - calcifying their bodies.

  • Photo: Coast and green fields of Southeast Asia (Source: Scott Kelly/NASA)

    Earth art: Spectacular photos from space

    Blues and greens

    The coast and green fields of Southeast Asia.

  • Photo: An African landscape from space. (Photo: Scott Kelly)

    Earth art: Spectacular photos from space

    Africa in abstract

    An African landscape from space.

  • Photo: Lake Urmia. (Source: Scott Kelly/NASA)

    Earth art: Spectacular photos from space

    Lake Urmia by morning light

    Lake Urmia is a salt lake in northwestern Iran near its border to Turkey. It's protected as a national park.

  • Photo: The Red Sea. (Source: Scott Kelly/NASA)

    Earth art: Spectacular photos from space

    The Red Sea

    The Red Sea from above. Noted for its biodiversity and the desert dust storms that often sweep across it, the salty sea is an inlet of the Indian Ocean, located between Africa and Asia. .

  • Photo: Libya, just south of Awjila (Source: Scott Kelly/NASA)

    Earth art: Spectacular photos from space

    Earth's color palette

    A photo taken just south of the oasis town of Awjila in Libya. The town is well known for its high quality dates.

  • Photo: An Image of ice and water in Patagonia. (Source: Scott Kelly/NASA)

    Earth art: Spectacular photos from space

    Ice and water

    "Patagonia never disappoints," tweeted Scott Kelly. The sparsely populated region at the southern end of South America is home to a range of habitats.

  • Photo: Desert dunes near Toshka Lakes (Source: Scott Kelly/NASA)

    Earth art: Spectacular photos from space

    Fiery desert dunes

    Desert dunes and soil near Egypt’s Toshka Lakes. The lakes were created in the 1980s and 1990s by the diversion of water from Lake Nasser through a manmade canal into the Sahara Desert.

  • Photo: Lake Kitangiri, Tanzania (Source: Scott Kelly/NASA)

    Earth art: Spectacular photos from space

    Watercolors

    Tanzania's Lake Kitangiri. The lake is located just south of the Serengeti National Park.

  • Bildergalerie Earth Art Iran

    Earth art: Spectacular photos from space

    Oil on canvas

    From the ground, it might appear that all deserts look pretty much the same. But as Scott Kelly points out, that is not the case from above. "Whenever I think I've seen all the desert scenes Earth has to offer, I see something new and amazing," wrote Kelly on Twitter, when he posted this snap from above Roudkhāneh, Iran.

  • Photo: Tanzania's Lake Natron (Source: Scott Kelly/NASA)

    Earth art: Spectacular photos from space

    Salt and soda

    Tanzania's Lake Natron is a salt and soda lake close to the Kenyan border. The lake's unusual but beautiful colors result from very high rates of evaporation there.

  • Photo: Cuo Womo Lake (Source: Scott Kelly/NASA)

    Earth art: Spectacular photos from space

    Blue gem

    Cuo Womo Lake in Tibet appears to be the bluest place on earth from the International Space Station, according to Kelly.

  • Photo: Scott Kelly on the International Space Station (Source: Scott Kelly/NASA)

    Earth art: Spectacular photos from space

    Space selfie

    Astronaut Scott Kelly takes a selfie on the International Space Station. Kelly is almost 100 days into a mission to investigate the effects of a long stay in space on the human body. The U.S. astronaut regularly posts abstract photos of Earth, asking followers to guess where over the world he is.

    Author: Jennifer Collins


DW recommends

Tanzania's biggest wildlife reserve under threat

Despite major backlash from conservationists, the Tanzanian government plans to start building a hydropower dam inside a UNESCO-protected wildlife reserve this July. More than 2.6 million trees face the chop. (24.05.2018)  

Opinion: Heavy rains and floods call for 'national action' in Tanzania

African governments must take a fresh look at how they monitor climate change so they could 'identify what it brings to their countries,' warns Anaclet Rwegyarura. (08.05.2018)  

Earth art: Spectacular photos from space

Astronaut Scott Kelly is spending a year on the International Space Station and has been tweeting some incredible abstract photos of our planet. (01.07.2015)  

Related content

Süfadrika Sardine Run Massenwanderung Sardinenschwärme

Our beautiful planet: South Africa's sardine run 07.06.2018

Between May and July millions of sardines move northward along the east coast of South Africa, creating a feeding frenzy along the coastline.

Polen, Gryfino: Crooked Forest

Our beautiful planet: The mystery of Poland's Crooked Forest 31.05.2018

In western Poland, the strange shape of a grove of 100 pine trees have left locals and environmentalists guessing.

Russland Baikalsee

Our beautiful planet: Russia's Lake Baikal 25.05.2018

The world’s oldest and deepest lake curves for miles across Siberia in southern Russia. It’s a haven for rare wildlife and a top tourist destination – but due to poaching and pollution, the lake is now under threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 