 Opinion: The Caster Semenya verdict is ′wrong and demeaning′ | Africa | DW | 04.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Opinion: The Caster Semenya verdict is 'wrong and demeaning'

Champion sprinter Caster Semenya has lost her appeal against regulations limiting testosterone levels in certain women's athletic events. DW's Zipporah Nyambura takes issue with the ruling.

London Leichtathletik-WM Caster Semenya 800 m Frauen (Reuters/T. Melville)

Two-time Olympic 800 metres champion Caster Semenya lost a landmark case against athletics governing body IAAF on May 1, meaning it will be allowed to restrict testosterone levels in female runners. The case grabbed international attention, not just because of its complexity but also because of its impact on other sportswomen in a similar situation. As an African woman and a journalist,  I am embarrassed by the torture — physical and emotional — that the young South African athlete from the village of Fairlie in Limpopo province has had to endure. 

First controversial win

 I vividly remember how we were all glued to our televisions in 2009 as Semenya easily won the 800 metres race in the World Championships in Berlin. We couldn't tear our eyes from the screen as the 18-year-old beat our own Kenyan runner, Janeth Jepkosgei, a former  800 metres world champion, into second place. 

All hell broke loose after that win.  It was not just Semenya's victory that dominated the headlines globally but also her deep voice and her muscular attributes. The murmurs and cynical comments questioning her gender were clear. I heard statements like: " Is she really a woman down there?" and "It's OK, he deserved the win."

That victory marked the start of a period of intense speculation and ridicule for the young athlete. At her age, she was probably not ready for her sudden fame as a celebrated figure for aspiring female athletes and as an object of scrutiny by the media and the international  athletics body.

Why it's different this time

In its ruling the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said the proposed measures to give medication to  female athletes with "differences of sexual development" (DSD) to reduce testosterone levels would create a level playing field.

Some Kenyans who at the time decried Semenya's win over Jepkosgei, are now rallying behind her. They no longer see her as an opponent but as an African hero discriminated against by the West.

Differing views of women

As a journalist and an African woman, I find the manner in which Semenya's body and sexuality have become a matter for public scrutiny to be saddening, wrong and demeaning.

Since the onset of colonialization, the African woman has been bombarded by rhetoric telling her how a 'real' or 'normal'' woman should look. It is said that the colonial masters considered the African woman to be not female enough. 

This view still exists in numerous beauty pageants, TV advertisements and elsewhere. Commercials regularly sell the ideal of a slim, long-haired, soft spoken woman.

Tennis star Serena Williams stretches to make a backhand return (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Cheung)

Tennis star Serena Willliams has been cricitized for not being feminine enough

After her victory in Berlin in 2009, Semenya said photographs were taken of private parts of her body in a medical center in Pretoria. She was bitterly upset.

But are females who look masculine less women? Will she become more woman with less testosterone if she still  walks and talks the same way?

Future implications

Semenya  is not the only black athlete who has been a subject of scrutiny about her gender identity. Former world number one tennis player Serena William has often been bashed for being so 'manly'.

Kenyan boxer Fatuma Zarika, aka Iron Fist, who this year won the World Boxing Council's Super Bantam Weight title for the third time, was ridiculed after she beat Zambian Catherine Piri. Outraged Piri fans vented their anger on social media, shamelessly referring to Zarika  as 'he' and a 'hermaphrodite.'

Other athletes like middle-distance former world junior champion Margaret Wambui from Kenya  and Burundian Francine  Niyonsaba, also an 800-metre specialist, have thrown their weight behind Semenya.

They are watching the unfolding events with bated breath. Semenya accuses the IAAF of specifically setting the rules to target her, claims the athletics body has vehemently denied. Semenya insists she wants to run the way she was born.

Stars der Leichtathltik-WM - Caster Semenya (picture-alliance/Newscom/J. Mochizuki)

Caster Semenya beat Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba in the women's 800m in Norway in 2017

Divided opinions

The complexity of this saga reflects the struggle to define the normal parameters of feminity.

On social media Semenya continues to receive love and hatred in equal measure. Supporters rally with hashtags such as #HandsoffCaster and #IstandwithSemenya.

The World Medical Association (WMA) has called on physicians not to implement the IAAF rules on reducing testosterone levels, which it terms "unjustified medication" and "flagrant discrimination."

South Africa's Minister of Sport and Recreation, Tokozile Xasa, described the ruling as a gross violation of human rights and called on the world to stand with South Africa as it fights against this. South Africans have not shied away from saying it's racism against their athlete.

Those athletes and others who support the new IAAF rules believe they will ensure fair competition for female runners. In its verdict, CAS said that athletes with DSD have an unfair advantage  over other female athletes.

Regardless of Semenya's  next move, her outstanding performances on the track should not be downplayed. To me she remains a symbol of hope for many young people, male and female, in South Africa and the whole African continent.

DW recommends

Caster Semenya loses appeal against IAAF testosterone rules

Champion sprinter Caster Semenya has lost her appeal against regulations limiting testosterone levels in certain women's athletic events. The judges found the rule "discriminatory" but also said limits were necessary. (01.05.2019)  

Caster Semenya vs. the IAAF: How much testostorone is too much?

Olympic 800-meter champion Caster Semenya is awaiting the verdict after the South African sued the IAAF over its controversial new regulation on testosterone levels for female athletes. DW answers the key questions. (21.02.2019)  

South Africans react with anger to leaked reports that athlete is not a woman

Both the South African government and general populaton are up in arms over leaked information that track star Caster Semenya may not be a woman. Unconfirmed medical tests indicate she could be an hermaphrodite. (12.09.2009)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Caster Semenya loses appeal against testosterone rules  

Related content

Caster Semenya aus Südafrika läuft 800 Meter während der IAAF Diamond League im Khalifa International Stadium

Caster Semenya wins final race before new testosterone rules 03.05.2019

Caster Semenya won her final 800 meters race before the introduction of controversial rules limiting testosterone levels in female athletes. The South African runner has battled against this for years.

Leichtathletik Sportlerin Caster Semenya

Caster Semenya loses appeal against IAAF testosterone rules 01.05.2019

Champion sprinter Caster Semenya has lost her appeal against regulations limiting testosterone levels in certain women's athletic events. The judges found the rule "discriminatory" but also said limits were necessary.

Schweiz Caster Semenya vor Internationalem Sportgerichtshof CAS

Caster Semenya vs. the IAAF: How much testostorone is too much? 21.02.2019

Olympic 800-meter champion Caster Semenya is awaiting the verdict after the South African sued the IAAF over its controversial new regulation on testosterone levels for female athletes. DW answers the key questions.

Advertisement
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  