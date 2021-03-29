Opinion: Suez Canal blockage reveals globalization bottlenecks

"But it does move," Galileo Galilei might have said. After efforts stretching over many days, the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal was finally refloated.

That doesn't mean, though, that traffic in the canal is back to normal. But it's certainly good news that the gigantic vessel could be dislodged without completely removing the cargo first. After all, every day of the blockage was a very costly affair. Insurance company Allianz has estimated the damage to total between $6-10 billion (€5-8.5 billion) per week.

That's hardly surprising, given that 13% of goods making up the global trade volume pass the 193-kilometer (120-mile) Suez Canal. It's the shortest route between the economies of Asia and Europe — and it can be a real chokepoint as the past few days have shown all too clearly. Similar bottlenecks are the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf and Malacca Strait in Southeast Asia with limited accessibility. It only takes, say, a sandstorm, or maybe an inattentive captain, to clog a key artery of world trade.

The just-in-time issue

Right now, some 400 vessels brimming over with cargo worth some $10 billion are having to wait for passage on either side of the blocked Suez Canal. Shipowners have had to weigh their options - wait for the canal to be unblocked or let their vessels take the route around the southern tip of Africa, meaning it would take them so much longer.

DW business editor Henrik Böhme

In the destination ports, they have a different problem to consider now. How to handle the cargo if the delayed ships arrive all at the same time? "Just in time" has become a real buzzword for the logistics sector. Auto plants for instance only have components delivered to their facilities when they need them. That saves storage costs, and you can see the just-in-time mentality everywhere in global trade.

The coronavirus crisis has shown us, though, that the system has its severe drawbacks and can instantly disrupt production.

Imbalances in the exchange of goods

Right at the start of the pandemic, when China shuttered its plants and brought public life to a standstill, it became obvious that soon containers stopped arriving in other parts of the world, meaning that important parts for various production processes were missing. At a later stage, Europe went into lockdown, too, and procurement agencies and companies drastically reduced their demand for electronic parts in the car industry and beyond.

When the Asian semiconductor firms started working again while simultaneously adapting to higher demand in other, non-automotive sectors, there were not enough microchips to go around for large carmakers such as Germany's Volkswagen which couldn't assemble some 100,000 vehicles last years because of the chips shortage. Add to that the fire that broke out recently in a major Japanese chip-producing company, and it becomes evident that the problem won't go away anytime soon.

Right now, there's a lack of containers available for shipping goods between continents

Supply bottlenecks can be seen in other sectors, too. Take bicycles, which are hard to get in Germany right now. That's because there are simply not enough containers to ship them and the volume of airborne cargo hasn't nearly reached pre-coronavirus levels yet.

The upshot of it all is that supply problems could shave 1.4% off global growth this year, according to Allianz estimates. We're talking about an expected loss of $230 billion.

Supply chain monopoly?

The coronavirus crisis certainly won't mean the end of globalization. Opponents of word trade and the global division of labor may be hoping for it, but their hopes will hardly materialize. Which of course is not to say that globalization couldn't be improved — in terms of unified labor and social standards and beyond.

However, many companies are likely rethinking their just-in-time philosophy and are double-checking whether it makes sense for them to store crucial components in their own warehouses again rather than risking production stoppages. After all, one thing's for sure: The Suez Canal blockage will not have been the last spoke put in the wheel of global trade.

This article was adapted from German.