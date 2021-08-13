Opinion: Immunocompromised pandemic life is not living

Seven years ago, I was given a fourth chance at life: I got my third kidney transplant. Why I was given that many chances I just do not know.

But lately, I have not been experiencing very much joy, much less celebrating. There will be no cake, no balloons; nothing here in Germany. The pandemic has forced me to stay inside my apartment for more than 95% of time over the past 17 months — and probably many more to go.

You see, one of the big things that comes with an organ transplant is becoming immunocompromised. I have to take medication to knock my immune system down in order to prevent it from going after the kidneys that were given to me. That makes it a lot easier for me to get sick, and I get hit harder when I do get sick. So you can imagine that this pandemic has been … well … just crap for people like me.

Kai Dambach

Despite the insanity of these past few months, I have been extremely fortunate to be able to be vaccinated. And Germany has approved people like me for getting a booster, which I hope I can do next month. Research into treatments has started again. There is some hope.

A shadow of living

But there has been far too much suffering, too. I have not seen my family in nearly two years. Not my parents (my first two donors), not my most recent donor (a substitute teacher in the next neighborhood over), not my brothers, my cousins, niece, recently born nephew, or any friends in the United States. I have not seen the Orioles or the Ravens, or been to any sporting event, even though it's my job to cover sports. It's just too much of a risk.

For transplant recipients, the vaccines have not worked as well as we hoped. Some of us are experiencing breakthrough infections and still winding up in the hospital, or worse.

I have only met up with two friends of mine face-to-face, outside, with masks on. That was last month when the numbers were extremely low. Man, I needed that.

But that will not happen again any time soon. Delta has come roaring through. Not enough people have been vaccinated for me to venture out again. Time to stay in hibernation unless I need to see a doctor. No trips to the grocery store, no trips to the local ice cream shop with my girlfriend.

Nothing.

Harm to others

My weight is ballooning, I'm getting grumpy, and there are times I just want to lash out and snap at people who refuse to get vaccinated. (Note: This does not apply to people who cannot be vaccinated for legitimate health reasons.) While it is indeed "your right," deciding to not get vaccinated is doing far more damage to your fellow human being than any personal impacts you might face.

Health services are buckling. Hospitals have turned away people with all kinds of health issues because there just isn't enough space for them. While there are well over 600,000 COVID deaths in the US, there are so many more who have also not made it through the pandemic because of hospitals bursting at the seams.

Take it from someone who has been on a ventilator before: You don't want that. You absolutely don't. What would you rather have: a little shot (or two) — or getting put to sleep (and potentially never waking up) so that tubes can be crammed down your throat in order for your body to continue getting oxygen?

Lastly, getting the vaccine protects people like me. If you don't get sick, that means you can't get me sick. We immunocompromised people desperately need herd immunity barriers around us so that illnesses can stay at bay. Hello … this is why we don't worry about polio or smallpox anymore. With nearly everyone getting these shots, everyone is safe — even those who cannot get the shots (I am not able to get some).

Wear the mask, get the shot!

It is all kinds of disgusting to see full-grown adults scream and throw fits that they have to wear masks. Sure, it's not pleasant to wear one, but it's such a small sacrifice to at least try to slow the spread of the illness.

The same holds for getting the vaccine. At the very most, you'll be down for a few days. But that's nothing compared to what COVID-19 can do — and has done — to far too many people.

If you feel that the masks and vaccines breach your freedom and that you should be able to do anything you want, just remember: It's a crime to falsely yell "Bomb!" in an airport, or "Fire!" in a crowded theater.

Oh, and nothing says lack of freedom like being hooked up to an IV, or a ventilator, or being dead.

If you want the pandemic to end, get the darned shot and put on the damn mask. This is by far the fastest — and least painful — way out of this mess.

Here's hoping my eighth transplant anniversary is better.

Kai Dambach is a former news writer with DW.