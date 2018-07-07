 Opinion: Affable Three Lions restore hope and patriotism at World Cup 2018 | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 10.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Opinion

Opinion: Affable Three Lions restore hope and patriotism at World Cup 2018

DW's Matt Pearson's love for the England team was severely depleted, but this World Cup has restored some pride and even patriotism. The team's displays on and off-the-pitch are winning them admirers both old and new.

Fußball WM 2018 Kolumbien vs England (Getty Images/M. Hangst)

My interest in England's national team had been on the wane for years. But it had all started out so well. My first memories of international football, at the age of seven, are of Italia '90, the last time England reached the semifinals of a World Cup.

David Platt's last-gasp winner against Belgium, Paul Gascoigne's tears and the agonizing penalty misses of Stuart Pearce and Chris Waddle rubber-stamped my already burgeoning obsession with football, while also teaching me the painful lesson that England fans shouldn't really expect. But at least I completed the sticker album.

Seven World Cups later (including the failure to even qualify for USA '94) and that early lesson has been invaluable. A pair of quarterfinal defeats with the so-called 'golden generation' in 2002 and 2006 had been as good as it got until Gareth Southgates' men beat Sweden on Saturday.

Kommentarbild Matt Pearson

Teamwork over individual talent

The current crop is less heralded and less talented than many of their recent predecessors. With the exception of Harry Kane, and possibly Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling, none of the class of 2018 approach the routine domestic brilliance of Michael Owen, Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Sol Campbell, David Beckham or Paul Scholes.

What they do seem to be is a a better team, with a coach who prefers to emphasize the collective good rather than pander to individual stars, and a genuinely likeable bunch.

This last point is critical. I, and many England fans like me, don't expect trophies but we do expect to feel a deep-rooted connection to our team. For me, that feeling had been eroded in the last decade. A small but persistent knot of idiotic travelling fans, arrogant - and in a few cases deeply unpleasant - players and a culture, particularly under Fabio Capello in 2010, of deliberately widening the enormous gulf between the team and those they represent gradually took a heavy toll.

Despite spending a fair chunk of my career watching football, and being prepared to wake up at 4am to watch my club team while living on the other side of the world, I've barely watched an England match outside of a tournament in a personal capacity in the last decade.

Fußball WM 2018 Kolumbien vs England (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

Gareth Southgate's side have exceeded expectations in Russia

When people asked me how I expected England to get on before the tournament, I told them I just wanted to see them play entertaining football, something they haven't really managed on the big stage since Euro 2008.

Bridging the divide

With 11 goals in their five games to date, they've done that this time, albeit only in patches and with a reliance on set-pieces that is a feather in Southgate's cap but perhaps also demonstrates some of his team's limitations. Yes, they've had about as easy a run to the last four as it's possible to get but suddenly hope, optimism and, whisper it, patriotism has returned to a nation where displaying the flag has long been a deeply complex and political decision. And where the fallout of the Brexit vote two years ago continues to expose deep divisions, both in the public and the government.

Most of all it's fun. I've watched England games in the old country and abroad this summer and the overwhelming sense is that people are enjoying the ride while being completely prepared for the seemingly-inevitable moment when it'll all blow up in our sunburnt faces.

"Everyone seems to know the score/They've seen it all before/They just know, they're so sure/That England's going to throw it away, gonna blow it away/But I know they can play."

David Baddiel, Frank Skinner und The Lightning Seeds IAN BROUDIE British Singer and Songwriter Member of... (Picture-Alliance/Photoshot)

Ian Broudie, Frank Skinner and David Baddiel top the charts again, 22 years after the original release of Three Lions

Top of the pops

So runs the first verse of Three Lions, the song originally written for Euro '96 - the home tournament when England reached the last four. It's enjoyed an incredible renaissance in recent weeks, rising back to number one in the national charts as this unfancied and inexperienced band of players has kept leaping hurdles that previously sent them sprawling on to the turf, even exorcising the World Cup penalty shootout ghost, for now at least.

Rarely can a song have captured a national mood so precisely. The lyrics penned by musician Ian Broudie, of the Lightning Seeds, and comedians Frank Skinner and David Baddiel deal in caution and misty-eyed reminiscence before finally releasing choruses of wide-eyed hope tinged with a slight awareness that we may be deceiving ourselves - a nod to the self-deprecation that's a national trait.

Maybe that's justified, maybe Croatia will extend the 52 years of hurt. But even if they do, this campaign has achieved an enormous amount. England has been a difficult country to be proud of in recent years but, right now, it's not. While you won't find me belting out 'God Save Our Queen' on Wednesday, Three Lions will certainly get at least a couple of run outs. It's going to be tense but, as it's been for the last few weeks, it'll be fun.  

Watch video 01:08
Now live
01:08 mins.

5 things to know about England

DW recommends

World Cup 2018: England topple Sweden to reach World Cup semifinals

England have booked their place in the World Cup semifinals for the first time since 1990 courtesy of a 2-0 win over Sweden. Harry Maguire and Dele Alli got the goals each side of halftime. (07.07.2018)  

World Cup 2018: England defeat Colombia in dramatic penalty shootout

England have banished history and finally won a World Cup penalty shootout. They defeated Colombia 4-3 from the spot, with Jordan Pickford and Eric Dier proving the Three Lions' heroes. (03.07.2018)  

Boris Johnson quits as UK Foreign Secretary; Jeremy Hunt announced as replacement

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has resigned, becoming the latest Brexiteer to quit PM Theresa May's Cabinet. It follows May's attempts to strong arm her Cabinet into accepting a so-called "soft Brexit." (09.07.2018)  

World Cup 2018: England's dead ball heroes soar into last four

Gareth Southgate's young, experimental England side are through to the last-four in Russia. While reduced expectations and a clear tactical plan have worked wonders, much is owed to to their strength from set plays. (07.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

5 things to know about England  

Related content

FIFA Fußball-WM 2018 in Russland | Kombo Pogba & Kevin De Bruyne

World Cup 2018: The battles that will define France vs. Belgium 10.07.2018

Both sides are packed with talent but a suspension calls in to question Belgium's defensive shape. Further up the field, club teammates are on opposite sides. DW looks at the key clashes ahead of the semifinal.

Fußball WM 2018 Schweden - England

World Cup 2018: England's dead ball heroes soar into last four 07.07.2018

Gareth Southgate's young, experimental England side are through to the last-four in Russia. While reduced expectations and a clear tactical plan have worked wonders, much is owed to to their strength from set plays.

Fußball WM 2018 Kolumbien vs England

World Cup 2018: A new England rises 03.07.2018

England beat Colombia on penalties in a historic World Cup match for Gareth Southgate and his men. Fans across the world celebrated as they witnessed a new England team emerge from the shadows of past demons.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 