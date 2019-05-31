Opera Gala, part two

This most recent benefit event broke a record: ticket proceeds and donations totaled 240,000 euros, or 267,000 dollars. That money goes towards AIDS research and a range of projects helping not only affected persons in Germany, but also in Africa.

As co-initiator Arndt Hartwig explained to DW, another focus of the Foundation is disease prevention: "Worldwide, and in Germany too, far too many people are infected with this illness every year, and AIDS is still incurable. If you carry the virus, you have to take take very strong medication for your entire life. So it's easier to protect oneself, and that is our point of departure."

Gerónimo Giménez:

EL BARBERO DE SEVILLA: Me llaman la primorosa (They Call me the exquisite one), Elena's polonaise

Giacomo Puccini:

LA BOHÈME: Mi chiamano Mimì (My Name is Mimi), Mimi's aria

TOSCA: Vissi d’arte, Floria Tosca's aria

Jules Massenet:

WERTHER: Pourquoi me réveiller (Why do you awaken me), Werther's song

Ulvi Cemal Erkin:

Köçekçe

Ludwig van Beethoven:

FIDELIO: Hat man nicht auch Gold beineben (If you have enough gold on hand), Rocco's aria

Symphony No. 9, final chorus

Vincenzo Bellini:

I CAPULETI E I MONTECCHI: Ecco la tomba!, Cavatina, Romeo's aria

Gioachino Rossini:

L’ ITALIANA IN ALGERI: Ai capricci della sorte (To the whims of fate), Isabella und Taddeo's duet

Giuseppe Verdi:

RIGOLETTO: Ella mi fu rapita… (She was stolen from me), Duke of Mantua's scene and aria

performed by:

Ruth Iniesta, soprano

Olena Tokar, soprano

Airam Hernandez, tenor

Veronika Dzhioeva, soprano

Alexander Roslavets, bass

Lilly Jørstad, mezzo-soprano

Mattia Olivieri, baritone

Andrei Danilov, tenor

Bonn Opera Chorus

Beethoven Orchestra Bonn

Dirk Kaftan, conductor

Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) at the Bonn Opera on May 11, 2019