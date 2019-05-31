 Opera Gala, part two | Music | DW | 31.05.2019

Music

Opera Gala, part two

Music can heal – directly, as has been proven by medical research, or indirectly, as shown at a yearly benefit gala for the German AIDS Foundation, whose work cannot cure the disease, but can alleviate its effects.

Listen to audio 54:59

Concert Hour: Opera gala, part two

This most recent benefit event broke a record: ticket proceeds and donations totaled 240,000 euros, or 267,000 dollars. That money goes towards AIDS research and a range of projects helping not only affected persons in Germany, but also in Africa. 

As co-initiator Arndt Hartwig explained to DW, another focus of the Foundation is disease prevention: "Worldwide, and in Germany too, far too many people are infected with this illness every year, and AIDS is still incurable. If you carry the virus, you have to take take very strong medication for your entire life. So it's easier to protect oneself, and that is our point of departure." 

Gerónimo Giménez: 
EL BARBERO DE SEVILLA: Me  llaman  la  primorosa (They Call me the exquisite one), Elena's polonaise 

Giacomo Puccini: 

  • LA BOHÈME: Mi chiamano Mimì (My Name is Mimi), Mimi's aria 
  • TOSCA: Vissi d’arte, Floria Tosca's aria  

Jules Massenet: 
WERTHER: Pourquoi me réveiller (Why do you awaken me), Werther's song  

Ulvi Cemal Erkin:
Köçekçe 

Ludwig van Beethoven:

  • FIDELIO: Hat man nicht auch Gold beineben (If you have enough gold on hand), Rocco's aria  
  • Symphony No. 9, final chorus 

Vincenzo Bellini: 
I CAPULETI E I MONTECCHI: Ecco la tomba!, Cavatina, Romeo's aria 

Gioachino Rossini: 
L’ ITALIANA IN ALGERI: Ai  capricci  della  sorte (To the whims of fate), Isabella und Taddeo's duet 

Giuseppe Verdi: 
RIGOLETTO: Ella mi fu rapita… (She was stolen from me), Duke of Mantua's scene and aria     

performed by: 
Ruth Iniesta, soprano
Olena Tokar, soprano
Airam Hernandez, tenor
Veronika Dzhioeva, soprano
Alexander Roslavets, bass
Lilly Jørstad, mezzo-soprano
Mattia Olivieri, baritone
Andrei Danilov, tenor
Bonn Opera Chorus
Beethoven Orchestra Bonn
Dirk Kaftan, conductor
Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) at the Bonn Opera on May 11, 2019 

