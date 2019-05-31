Opera Gala, part two

Music can heal – directly, as has been proven by medical research, or indirectly, as shown at a yearly benefit gala for the German AIDS Foundation, whose work cannot cure the disease, but can alleviate its effects.
This most recent benefit event broke a record: ticket proceeds and donations totaled 240,000 euros, or 267,000 dollars. That money goes towards AIDS research and a range of projects helping not only affected persons in Germany, but also in Africa.
As co-initiator Arndt Hartwig explained to DW, another focus of the Foundation is disease prevention: "Worldwide, and in Germany too, far too many people are infected with this illness every year, and AIDS is still incurable. If you carry the virus, you have to take take very strong medication for your entire life. So it's easier to protect oneself, and that is our point of departure."
Gerónimo Giménez:
EL BARBERO DE SEVILLA: Me llaman la primorosa (They Call me the exquisite one), Elena's polonaise
Giacomo Puccini:
Jules Massenet:
WERTHER: Pourquoi me réveiller (Why do you awaken me), Werther's song
Ulvi Cemal Erkin:
Köçekçe
Ludwig van Beethoven:
Vincenzo Bellini:
I CAPULETI E I MONTECCHI: Ecco la tomba!, Cavatina, Romeo's aria
Gioachino Rossini:
L’ ITALIANA IN ALGERI: Ai capricci della sorte (To the whims of fate), Isabella und Taddeo's duet
Giuseppe Verdi:
RIGOLETTO: Ella mi fu rapita… (She was stolen from me), Duke of Mantua's scene and aria
performed by:
Ruth Iniesta, soprano
Olena Tokar, soprano
Airam Hernandez, tenor
Veronika Dzhioeva, soprano
Alexander Roslavets, bass
Lilly Jørstad, mezzo-soprano
Mattia Olivieri, baritone
Andrei Danilov, tenor
Bonn Opera Chorus
Beethoven Orchestra Bonn
Dirk Kaftan, conductor
Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) at the Bonn Opera on May 11, 2019
This orchestra has given a platform to talented young musicians for half a century now, and under conductors like Karajan, Petrenko and Rattle, most of them have gone on to professional careers in music. (29.04.2019)
What would life be without hope? This concert is about hope as expressed in opera arias - coming to you from the annual Opera Gala of the German AIDS Foundation in Bonn. (03.05.2019)
Another stone has been laid in the mosaic of the coming Beethoven anniversary year. At the International Trade Show (ITB) in Berlin, the Beethovenfest Bonn is giving a sneak preview of its special lineup. (07.03.2019)