One dead as turbulence hits London-Singapore flight

One person has been killed and dozens of others injured after a Singapore Airlines flight encountered severe turbulence.

Singapore Airlines said on Tuesday that one person had died and more than 30 others were injured after a flight from London to Singapore encountered "severe turbulence."

The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which was carrying a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew members, was diverted to Bangkok, Thailand, where it landed at 3.45 p.m. local time, according to an airline statement.

"Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," it said. "Our priority is to provide all possible assistance to all passengers and crew on board the aircraft."

Local emergency crews from Bangkok's Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital were dispatched to the airport to transfer injured people off the runway for treatment.

A spokesperson for Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport said that medical teams were on standby.

More to follow ...

mf/rmt (AP, AFP, Reuters)