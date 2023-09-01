  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentLaos

On the Mekong Through Laos

September 1, 2023

With its rich biological diversity, the region around the Mekong River is a jewel of Asia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UVF8
Stills aus Sendung / Auf dem Mekong durch Laos
Image: HR

The river is also known as "the mother of waters.” It’s a transport route, water supply and food source for millions of people.

Stills aus Sendung / Auf dem Mekong durch Laos
Image: HR

The film sets out in a journey to the former royal city of Luang Prabang in Laos. It’s regarded as one of the most beautiful cities in southeast Asia and to this day, religion determines everyday life: Every morning, hundreds of monks walk through the city’s ancient center to collect their alms.

 

 

DW Dokumentationen | Auf dem Mekong durch Laos
Image: HR

 

In the isolated villages, some of which are only accessible by boat, most Laotians live off the land. There are huge rice paddies on the fertile banks on the Mekong; rice is the Laotians’ main staple, eaten three times a day here.

 

 

DW Dokumentationen | Auf dem Mekong durch Laos
Image: HR

The river also provides some welcome dietary variation in the form of fish.

Locals - and the odd tourist boat - also use the Mekong as a main transit route; even today, the quickest way to reach the country’s larger cities is still by river. At some point, several hundred kilometers downstream, we reach the capital Vientiane, the economic heart of Laos and a trading center for the famous Laotian woven textiles, exported from here all over the world.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

THU 28.09.2023 – 01:15 UTC
THU 28.09.2023 – 04:15 UTC
THU 28.09.2023 – 18:15 UTC
FRI 29.09.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 30.09.2023 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 01.10.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 01.10.2023 – 15:15 UTC
MON 02.10.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 29.09.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

